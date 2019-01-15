Colorado pork producers to meet Feb. 16

Colorado Pork Producers Annual meeting will be held Feb. 16, 2019, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush, Colo., from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us and others as we discuss a plan for a secure pork supply in Colorado in case of a disruptive event such as a foreign animal disease outbreak. This is important to everyone involved in the industry from producers, youth, Extension educators, veterinarians, research support personnel … you name it. You want to be sure to be part of this event.

Other items include:

Update on National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council activities;

Election of 2020 Pork Act Delegates and new Board members;

Meet the faces of the Colorado Pork Industry.

Fabulous door prizes (if you have ever attended our meeting you know they are FABULOUS) and a pork feast.

To register go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colorado-pork-producers-council-annual-meeting-tickets-54916039352

or you can Email jkelly@copork.org or call (970) 356-4964 or Eventbrite registration