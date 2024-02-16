Colorado private applicator renewal process for 2024

GREELEY, Colo. — Those with current Private Applicator Licenses should be prepared for changes to the renewal process in 2024. Private Licenses are good for three years and expire on the birthday of the holder. In previous years, those with expired licenses or those who did not obtain enough Continue Education Credits before the expiration date had the option to take the Private Applicator Test at home either online or with a mail-in paper test. As of Jan. 1, those who need to take the Private Applicator test will be required to take the test in-person at a proctored Metro Institute location. There are testing centers located around the state, but available times may be limited. To register for the Private Applicator exam, a tester will need to register on the Metro Institute website and receive/confirm an applicator number with the Colorado Department of Agriculture before scheduling a testing time. The entire registration process can be completed through the Metro Institute website at: metrosignup.com. There is a testing fee of $40 (plus a convenience fee) from Metro Institute, in addition to the license fee of $75 to be paid to the CDA.

To avoid having to re-test to renew a license, applicators need to complete 7 core credits in the 6 different topic areas (an additional 1 credit each is required for Fumigation and Aerial Applications). Commercial applicators are required to obtain the same 7 core credits and an additional 1 credit in Pest Management for each licensed category (excluding the Turn and Ornamental categories, which require 2 additional credits). After completing the required continuing education credits, renewing applicators can submit a renewal application and pay the $75 fee through the CDA online portal.

Private applicators may submit a renewal application after the expiration date, provided that the continuing education credits were completed before the license expired. For example, if a license expires in April, and the CECs were completed in March, the license can still be renewed after April (within 180 days) but there will be an additional late fee. A 10% late fee is incurred if the renewal is submitted within 30 days of the expiration date. A $20 fee will be added if the renewal is submitted 31-180 days after expiration. Licenses that have been expired for more than 180 days cannot be renewed, even if the CECs were completed, and the applicator will be required to complete the testing process. The CDA provides applicators an annual record of the completed continuing education credits. For questions regarding completed credits, contact the CDA Pesticides Program office.

CSU Extension will be offering applicator renew classes in February, March and April. Classes will last approximately four hours and will meet the requirements for the required 7 core credits. For dates and locations, see below. Registration can be found online at https://col.st/QTCC4 or contact the associated Extension office to register. The classes will be offered simultaneously in-person and via Zoom. To view other continuing education credit opportunities, review the CDA’s Pesticides website.

Akron: Feb. 22, 2024 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact Kat Caswell at (970) 381-8533 or email kat.caswell@colostate.edu

Greeley: Feb. 23, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Contact Kat Caswell at (970) 381-8533 or email kat.caswell@colostate.edu

Julesburg: March 18, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Contact Catie Green at (970) 474-3479 or email catie.green@colostate.edu

Burlington: March 19, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Contact Ron Meyer at (719) 346-5571 or email rf.meyer@colostate.edu

Lamar: April 2, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.