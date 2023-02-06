Colorado rancher Bruchez to join Bennet at State of the Union to bring attention to the western water crisis 

WASHINGTON — Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced that Paul Bruchez, a fifth generation rancher from Kremmling, Colo., will join him as his guest to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Bruchez operates Reeder Creek Ranch with his brother and father, and currently spearheads a 12-mile restoration of the Colorado River in collaboration with 12 landowners to sustain agriculture and the environmental health of the river.

In addition, Bruchez has worked closely with the Colorado Basin Roundtable for a decade, was recently appointed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and serves on the board of directors for the Colorado Water Trust and the Grand County Open Lands, Rivers and Trails Advisory Committee.

“We’re facing a five-alarm crisis in the American West. In the months and years ahead, the entire Colorado River Basin is going to look to Colorado’s family farmers, ranchers, and water users for their leadership and example of how to do more with less,” said Bennet. “Paul Bruchez leads by example every day as he works to protect the Colorado River for the next generation. I’m honored that he will join me at President Biden’s State of the Union.”

“Water is the lifeblood of the entire Southwest. As a rancher, I see the effects of the ongoing drought every day. Agriculture must be part of the solution to the challenges in the Colorado River Basin, and we’re proactively developing ways to secure our natural resources and our way of life. I appreciate Sen. Bennet’s leadership as we work together to build a sustainable future for the West,” said Bruchez.

Last week, Bennet addressed the annual Colorado Water Congress convention and urged Coloradans to tell their stories to help the American people understand the importance of addressing the Western water crisis. By bringing Bruchez as his guest to the State of the Union, Bennet aims to shed a light on the extreme drought conditions the West faces and the need for action.

As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Bennet plans to use this year’s farm bill to address Western drought and make new investments in conservation, forests and watersheds. Last year, Bennet secured $4 billion to address drought in the Colorado River Basin in the Inflation Reduction Act.