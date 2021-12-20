Colorado ranchers raise more than $24K for MCOOL, 50/14

BRUSH, Colo. — On Nov. 5, 2021, an enthusiastic crowd gathered at Livestock Exchange LLC in Brush for an R-CALF USA livestock auction fundraiser.

R-CALF USA members Harry and Linda Thompson, of Snyder, Colo., donated a steer calf that was auctioned off repeatedly, with all earnings going toward mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef and 50/14 cattle market protection legislation efforts. Support for R-CALF USA’s reforms were demonstrated by fundraiser participants contributing generously to the proceeds.

R-CALF USA President Gerald Schreiber was in attendance and admired the success of the event.

“The rollover was a tremendous success,” Schreiber said. “We raised $24,400 from 41 member and nonmember supporters who believe our efforts as an organization are critical for the future of cattle producers and rural businesses.”

R-CALF USA Field Director Karina Jones complimented the efforts of the fundraiser.

“Colorado is unique in the R-CALF USA landscape. It is not our biggest membership state, but we are proud to have four affiliate organizations in Colorado,” Jones said. “The success of this fundraiser is a testament to our affiliate strength and network in the state.”

LOCAL SUPPORT

“There was great local support. I loved seeing local ranchers work together keeping all of our cattle industry interests at best,” said Robin Varelman, owner of Livestock Exchange LLC.

Multimin provided cookies, Colorado Territory Manager David Links was on hand to speak with cattle producers. Vitalix Inc. provided whip flags to donors.

“A big thank you to Harry and Linda Thompson for donating the calf,” Schreiber said. “Also, thanks to Robin Varelman, owner of Livestock Exchange LLC, for allowing us time and hosting the event.”

“We would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who supported this fundraiser,” said Jones. “Calf sale fundraisers are a vital part of the success of our organization as R-CALF does not accept any Beef Checkoff funds. We are funded solely by our members and producers who believe in the policy goals we are working toward.”

Jones said calf sale fundraisers are relied on by R-CALF USA as a membership tool to maintain strong member relationships and grow its membership base. She also included that R-CALF USA is now scheduling 2021 and 2022 livestock auction fundraisers.

Auction markets that would like to host a fundraiser or livestock producers who would like to donate an animal should contact Karina Jones at (308) 760-3466 or karinajones@r-calfusa.com .