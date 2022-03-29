Colorado ready to celebrate 150th state fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting with a flash sale this morning, March 29, the Colorado State Fair announced its celebration plans for the 150th state fair, scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 5, 2022, at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, Colo.

Over the span of 150 minutes, the Colorado State Fair sold admission tickets for $1.50, selling a total of more than 26,650 tickets. Additionally, the state fair announced three performances for the sesquicentennial state fair: Walker Hayes, Jim Gaffigan, and Lady A with special guest Priscilla Block. The 2022 fair will also feature special firework shows and a themed sand sculpture celebrating the milestone event.

Concert headliners Lady A, Jim Gaffigan, and Walker Hayes, all expressed their excitement through a series of personalized videos on the Colorado State Fair social media channels. Gov. Jared Polis also shared his enthusiasm for the anniversary and upcoming Colorado State Fair events, including the second annual Governor’s Plate competition. Additional information about performances and events will be released in June.

Tickets for Lady A with special guest Priscilla Block, Jim Gaffigan, and Walker Hayes will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at etix.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849 and in person at the Colorado State Fair Box Office. Concert tickets purchased through Aug. 25 include fair general admission.

Also on Friday, advance general admission tickets will go on sale for $8 and advance single day carnival tickets will go on sale for $32. Both of those discounted tickets will be available through Aug. 25.

“We are excited to celebrate the 150th Colorado State Fair with you this year,” said Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “Join us for 11 days of concerts, livestock competitions, and most importantly, fun!”

The first fair in Colorado was held in 1872, before Colorado became a state, and was organized by the Southern Colorado Agricultural and Industrial Association. Since then, the fair has been held in Pueblo every year except 1918, when the fairgrounds were used for military training of troops during World War I.

About the Colorado State Fair: The Colorado State Fair is an annual event held in Pueblo that creates an entertaining, inspiring, and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion, and exposition of our state’s vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry, and culture.