Colorado River Basin states reach water conservation agreement
|The seven Colorado River Basin states have reached agreement on the conservation of water through 2026, resolving at least temporarily a problem that threatened water supplies for big cities and farmers.
Representatives of the seven states notified the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation today that “Arizona, California and Nevada (Lower Division States) have reached an agreement to conserve at least an additional 3 million acre-feet (MAF) of Colorado River water in the Lower Basin by the end of calendar year 2026, with at least 1.5 MAF of that total being conserved by the end of calendar year 2024 (Lower Basin Plan).
“In exchange, the agreement “calls for the federal government to pay about $1.2 billion to irrigation districts, cities and Native American tribes in the three states if they temporarily use less water,” The New York Times reported.
President Biden said in a statement that the agreement between the Interior Department and the seven Colorado River Basin states “marks an important step forward in our efforts to protect the stability of the Colorado River system in the face of climate change and historic drought conditions.”
“Thanks to my Investing in America agenda, we are deploying record resources to support water conservation and improve the Colorado River’s long-term sustainability,” Biden added.
“This approach will benefit the 40 million people who rely on the Colorado River Basin for agriculture, drinking water, and power, and is a critical step to building a sustainable, resilient future for states, Tribes and communities throughout the West,” Biden said.
|“There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
“Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to working with states, Tribes and communities throughout the West to find consensus solutions in the face of climate change and sustained drought,” Haaland said.
“In particular I want to thank Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau and Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, who have led the discussions with Basin state commissioners, Tribes, irrigators, local communities, and valued stakeholders to reach this critical moment.”
|“I commend our partners in the seven Basin states who have demonstrated leadership and unity of purpose in developing this consensus-based approach to achieve the substantial water conservation necessary to sustain the Colorado River System through 2026,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau.
“Reclamation’s SEIS [Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement] process succeeded in facilitating this agreement, and we will carry forward the consensus proposal by analyzing it under the SEIS.” Beaudreau said.
|“For over a century, reclamation has led with solutions grounded in partnership and collaboration,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.
“The agreement today continues in this tradition,” she said. “I am proud of the reclamation team’s work and thank our partners across the basin and the basin states representatives for reaching this moment.
This is an important step forward towards our shared goal of forging a sustainable path for the basin that millions of people call home.”
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said in a news release, “As the Colorado River Basin states continue to negotiate, it is my hope that any agreement includes durable, verifiable, and enforceable commitments to conserve water.”
“We were fortunate to experience heavy snowfall this winter but we are not out of the woods from the mega-drought in the American West. I welcome the analysis of a third alternative as part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement but I urge the Department of Interior to prioritize long-term water conservation opportunities.”
