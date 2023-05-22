Colorado River Basin states reach water conservation agreement

The seven Colorado River Basin states have reached agreement on the conservation of water through 2026, resolving at least temporarily a problem that threatened water supplies for big cities and farmers.

Representatives of the seven states notified the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation today that “Arizona, California and Nevada (Lower Division States) have reached an agreement to conserve at least an additional 3 million acre-feet (MAF) of Colorado River water in the Lower Basin by the end of calendar year 2026, with at least 1.5 MAF of that total being conserved by the end of calendar year 2024 (Lower Basin Plan).

“In exchange, the agreement “calls for the federal government to pay about $1.2 billion to irrigation districts, cities and Native American tribes in the three states if they temporarily use less water,” The New York Times reported.

President Biden said in a statement that the agreement between the Interior Department and the seven Colorado River Basin states “marks an important step forward in our efforts to protect the stability of the Colorado River system in the face of climate change and historic drought conditions.”

“Thanks to my Investing in America agenda, we are deploying record resources to support water conservation and improve the Colorado River’s long-term sustainability,” Biden added.

“This approach will benefit the 40 million people who rely on the Colorado River Basin for agriculture, drinking water, and power, and is a critical step to building a sustainable, resilient future for states, Tribes and communities throughout the West,” Biden said.