Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management to award $4,500 in scholarships and grants

The Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management is proud to announce it will be providing three scholarships in 2021-2022. The awards include two academic scholarships and one newly created grant.

By offering scholarships to students, ranchers, and other career professionals, CSSRM hopes to expand awareness of rangelands, celebrate the diversity of the people involved in rangeland conservation and management, and further the goals of sustainable use and protection. Each scholarship awarded will provide the winner with $1,500 to pursue an academic or professional goal within the field of rangeland management. CSSRM is now accepting applications. Submissions are due May 28, 2021. Winners will be announced on June 15, 2021.

For further information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.cssrm.org/scholarships or contact Sara Koeppel at cssrm.scholarships@gmail.com .