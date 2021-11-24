Colorado Simmental announces NWSS schedule changes, presents awards

DENVER – Colorado Simmental Association, which will host breed events at the 116th National Western Stock Show, announces changes in the 2022 schedule.

The National Western’s Simmental events will kick off with two pen shows in the newly completed yards. The female pen show will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, and the bull pen show will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. The pen shows will be judged by Steve Reimer and associate Jeremy Lehrman, both of South Dakota.

During the prime weekend pen shows, the crowd is invited to participate in the 17th People’s Choice Power Simmental event. Top cattle from exhibiting breeders will be entered into CSA’s special contest, allowing participating spectators to become the judge. The top two animals in each division will then become the people’s choice finalist.

In an updated 2022 schedule, the bull and heifer finalists will be paraded before the crowd on Sunday, Jan. 16, and the wining judging card will be announced immediately at the end of the judging period. The winner will get to pick and keep the animal he/she names Power Simmental, with the breeder earning $10,000. CSA officials note the culmination has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 16 in this updated schedule for the event, sponsored by Eberspacher Enterprises, Purina Animal Health and Lakeside Livestock Equipment.

Another 2022 schedule change is the combination of the SimMagic on Ice and The One XXVIII sales. The two auctions will be merged for 2022, and be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the DoubleTree Denver Central Park, 4040 Quebec Street, Denver. Live cattle lots will be on display at the National Western yards.

Also in the National Western yards, American Simmental will hold a Meet-n-Greet event, serving chili and refreshments, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The breed schedule shifts to the “hill” in the historic stadium arena, where Matt Copeland of New Mexico and associate judge Ty Krebs of Nebraska, will officiate the Simmental youth show, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Then on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Scott Schaake and associate Schilo Schaake, both of Kansas, will officiate the open-class Simmental show. The hill show will begin with the bull division at 8 a.m., followed by the female division.

All are Progress Through Performance shows, with Wednesday’s open-class shows also for ASA Ring of Champions points.

For more information, go to http://www.ColoradoSimmental.com .

CSA PRESENTS AWARDS AND ELECTS BOARD

LIMON, COLO. — Colorado Simmental Association honored one of its charter members, presented a youth scholarship, discussed reports, and held elections during its annual meeting Nov. 6, with both in-person and Zoom participation.

CSA recognized the late Dean Walck as its Pioneer Award honoree. Walck, a CSA charter member and early American Simmental member, began using artificial insemination, pregnancy testing and production records on his cowherd in the mid-1960s. He picked Simmental bulls to eliminate the brisket problem that was affecting many ranchers raising cattle in the high altitude. Walck also was an early adopter of performance records. In his memoirs, he said that by using production records and a crossbreeding program, he saw an increase of more than 200 pounds in the ranch’s calf weaning weights.

CSA posthumously recognized this Collbran, rancher, whose foresight aided the breed. Sons Joe, Dan and Bill Walck each received the framed cowhide honor in memory of their father, Dean Walck.

Blake Fabrizius of Carr, Colo., was named the CSA Youth Education Grant winner. Fabrizius, 19, is pictured here at a Quiz Bowl. Courtesy photo



CSA also gave its congratulations to Blake Fabrizius of Carr, for being named the CSA Youth Education Grant winner. Fabrizius, 19, is currently attending Northeastern Junior College, where he is serving on its livestock judging team. Fabrizius enjoys exhibiting his Simmental cattle and has worked in construction during the summers. Previously, Fabrizius was a part of the Champion state FFA livestock judging team, and a National Western Stock Show scholarship recipient. CSA’s $500 stipend will go toward educational expenses.

During the 51st annual meeting, elections were held. Outgoing president Jay Hill expressed CSAs thanks to Mick Meiklejohn of Collbran for his service on the board. He chose not to see another three-year-term.

Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins was elected president and Jolynn Midcap of Wray, vice-president, with Susan Russell of Sugar City retained as secretary/treasurer. Jay Hill of Sterling and Mitchell Jergensen of Ramah were re-elected to a third term, and Paul Hill of Nunn was elected as a new CSA board director.

Chad Cook, an American Simmental trustee from Walsh gave an update.