Colorado Simmental holds annual meeting in Denver

Colorado Simmental Association members toured changes at the National Western Stock Show campus on Nov. 9. Photo courtesy CSA

CSA1-RFP-112425

DENVER — Tours, honors and networking were part of the Colorado Simmental Association’s 55th annual meeting Nov. 9. Members toured the refurbished historic Livestock Exchange Building, courtesy of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and the nearly completed Legacy building plus peered into the huge livestock show arena, both courtesy of National Western Stock Show staff.

Following the early glimpse of the National Western campus changes, Colorado Simmental Association members heard reports, including Chad Cook of Walsh giving an American Simmental update, and the group planning for upcoming events, including the 2026 National Western Stock Show.

President Paul Hill of Nunn presented awards. Hill noted the long-term efforts of outgoing director Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins. Altenburg, who was term limited in his most recent stint on the board, has served on CSA board leadership for 26 years. “Willie continues to dream up ideas to make strides for CSA and our part of National Western, Hill said. “He pushes the rest of us to be better and think harder. To thank him for his service, we present this award, noting his exceptional role as Simmental’s Leader, Promoter and Innovator.”

CSA also recognized two outstanding youth with $500 scholarships to pursue their ag studies. Jason Dias, a Colorado State student from Fort Morgan and Jayme Gittlein of Wauneta, Neb., who will be heading to Murray State, both received CSA Youth Education Grants. Gittlein, who is current Colorado Junior Simmental president, also was named Youth of the Year.

Leah Clark of Monte Vista was elected to her initial three-year term as director, with Jolynn Midcap of Wray and Susan Russell of Sugar City re-elected to third terms on the seven-member board. Officers were all retained. They are Hill, president; Cody Pitt of Hotchkiss, vice-president; and Russell, secretary/treasurer.

