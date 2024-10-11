ARS scientists have discovered genes in sorghum that can double the amount of grain that the plant produces. Photo by USDA/ARS, Robert Klein

The Colorado Sorghum Producers and Colorado State University invite you to attend the Colorado Sorghum Field Days to learn about the latest hybrids, agronomics and CSU research. Sally Jones-Diamond, director of the CSU Crops Testing Program, will present the latest CSU hybrid performance and product performance trial results. Company representatives will present their latest hybrid releases and herbicide tolerance technology. The field days are sponsored by CSU, the Colorado Sorghum Association, Dekalb, S&W Seed Co. and Channel Seeds.

The field days will be held at the following dates and times (meals provided):

Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at CR S 5.5 and CR 19 south and east of Seibert, Colo.

Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. at 40335 CR GG, USDA-ARS station 4 miles east of Akron, Colo.

Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. at CR 57 and 1 mile south of CR W north of Brandon, Colo.