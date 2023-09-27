Colorado State University Extension, the Colorado Sorghum Association, and the CSU Crops Testing Program invite you to attend one of our Colorado Sorghum Field Days to see new and adapted hybrids side-by-side in trial plots. We will discuss hybrid characteristics, herbicide tolerance technology, microbiological product trials and agronomy.

The field days will be held at the Akron USDA-ARS Station four miles east of Akron on Hwy. 34 at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 and Brandon at our field site ~six miles north of Brandon on CR 57 (1 mile south of CR W) at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26. Breakfast will be provided.

Please contact Sally Jones-Diamond at (970) 214-4611 with any questions.