Colorado Springs auctioneer crowned As 2018 Colorado State Auctioneer Champion

During the 60th Anniversary Colorado Auctioneers Association Convention, auctioneers from all over the state competed in the annual State Auctioneer Championship with Dean Gunter, owner of Mile High Car Company, being crowned as the champion. Gunter served in the Marines and was a Marine Corps Drill Instructor from 1977 to 1979.

The competition consists of two rounds of auctioning at a live public auction. Each contestant is judged on appearance and presentation, body language, chant and desirability to be hired by the judge. Along with the title, the state champion receives a custom designed belt buckle, the coveted Chuck Cumberland "Go Your Best" trophy and a cash prize to compete at the National Auctioneers Association International Auctioneers Championship being held in July during the NAA Convention at Jacksonville, Fla.

Gunter, of Colorado Springs, is a first-generation auctioneer, graduating from the September 2010 World Wide College of Auctioneering class that was held in Denver. At the 2011 CAA Convention, Gunter was awarded the Troil Welton Memorial Award for the CAA First Timers Competition that represents auctioneers attending the CAA Convention that have graduated from auction school within a year of the convention being held. Troil Welton, of Wray, Colo., was known for the encouragement he gave to young, aspiring auctioneers.

Helping people and the community has become a passion and a way of life for Gunter as he provides auction services to local and surrounding area charities and foundations such as the CIADA Charity Fund of Colorado, NRA, Home Front Cares supporting veterans and many more associations to help raise funds through auctions and make a difference throughout Colorado communities.

The Colorado Auctioneers Association has approximately 130 members and promotes the auction method of marketing to all buyers and sellers through continued professionalism, education and experience. More information about the Colorado Auctioneers Association is available online at http://www.coauctioneers.org.