Colorado Springs voters reject Karman Line Annexation amid lower Arkansas Valley water concerns

On Tuesday, June 17, Colorado Springs voters rejected the Karman Line annexation in a special municipal election. The unofficial results released by the City of Colorado Springs City Clerk’s Office showed 81.8 percent of voters were against the annexation, while 18.2 percent of voters supported it.

The vote overturns a decision made in January by the Colorado Springs City Council that approved the annexation on a 7-2 vote. The Karman Line annexation included nearly 1,900 acres in El Paso County, located approximately 3.5 miles from the city limits. The developer planned to build 6,500 homes and commercial space on the site. This type of expansion, known as a flagpole annexation, allows a city to incorporate land that is not directly adjacent to its boundaries by connecting it through a narrow strip of land.

Colorado Springs residents, and beyond, opposed the project primarily due to the added strain it would place on city services and the increased demand for water. During testimony to their city council in January, Colorado Springs Utilities stated that the city currently has enough water to support the development. However, they also noted that any new annexation, including Karman Line, would add to the city’s 34,000 acre-feet annual water supply gap to fully build out land already within current city limits.

VOTERS OPPOSED

In February, the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District passed a resolution opposing any new annexations by Colorado Springs that would exacerbate the city’s future water supply shortfall.

Over the last six weeks, nine more Lower Arkansas Valley counties, municipalities and organizations united and passed similar resolutions to amplify their opposition to new annexations in Colorado Springs that add to their future water supply gap, including: Otero County Board of County Commissioners, Prowers County Board of County Commissioners, Crowley County Board of County Commissioners, City of La Junta City Council, Town of Ordway Town Council, City of Lamar City Council, City of Rocky Ford City Council, City of Las Animas City Council, Otero County Farm Bureau.

“Thank you to Colorado Springs voters for recognizing the concerns of the Lower Arkansas Valley about water, the lifeblood of our food systems, rural economies and agricultural heritage,” said Jack Goble, general manager of the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District. “And thank you to the people of the Lower Arkansas Valley for coming together with a shared message. The coordination and unity across our communities played a meaningful role in shaping this outcome.”

“We’re at a defining moment in Colorado, with the opportunity to choose the kind of future we want to leave for the generations that come after us. Polling consistently shows that Coloradans deeply value agriculture and rural communities, and yesterday, Colorado Springs voters affirmed those values.”

“Colorado’s Front Range communities have an opportunity to manage growth responsibly while protecting our limited water supplies. We’re hopeful we can work with our urban neighbors to develop fair, collaborative solutions that bring long-term certainty for all of us.”