Colorado State Conservation Board Announces $460K in Funding Distributed to 24 Conservation Districts
Broomfield, Colo. — The Colorado State Conservation Board (CSCB) is pleased to announce $460,029 has been granted to 24 Colorado Conservation Districts through the Matching Grant program, funding 26 contracted projects. The CSCB, supported by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, provides professional development, organizational development, and conservation programs to assist Colorado’s 74 Conservation Districts in leading grassroots environmental and agricultural stewardship.
The Matching Grant program, available only to Conservation Districts, is funded by a severance tax from oil & gas entities as mandated by the state legislature. Through public/private partnerships, the program leverages state funds with federal, private, and local dollars through a one to one match requirement.
“The CSCB Matching Grant program is a cost effective and efficient program for directing state monies through local Conservation Districts to provide on-the-ground conservation to landowners and producers,” said Margaret Lenz, CSCB President. “The grant program also supports very important education opportunities for soil health, water conservation and for the youth of our state.”
Funding provides opportunities for local Conservation Districts to assist local landowners through cost-share programs, workshops, technical assistance, and education events. Approved projects will focus on education, water quantity & quality, soil conservation, rangeland health, forest health, invasive species management, and wildlife habitat. Below is a list of the funded projects.
CONSERVATION DISTRICT FUNDING PROJECT FOCUS
Agate $17,000 Rangeland Health
Bent $25,000 Rangeland Health, Soil Conservation
Branson-Trinchera $25,000 Rangeland Health
Colorado First $25,000 Rangeland Health, Wildlife Habitat
Debeque-Plateau Valley $25,000 Water Quantity and Quantity
Double El $8,000 Soil Conservation
Double El $17,000 Rangeland Health
Dove Creek $8,535 Conservation Education
East Otero $25,000 Water Quantity and Quantity
El Paso $1,550 Conservation Education
Fort Collins $20,000 Conservation Education
Fremont $3,250 Conservation Education
Haxtun $5,000 Conservation Education
High Desert $25,000 Conservation Education
Jefferson $25,000 Invasive Species Management
Mancos $25,000 Water Quantity and Quantity
Middle Park $25,000 Forest Health
Olney-Boone $25,000 Rangeland Health
San Juan $25,000 Water Quantity and Quantity, Forest Health, Rangeland Health
Shavano $10,092 Water Quantity and Quantity
Spanish Peaks $25,000 Rangeland Health
Teller-Park $10,000 Invasive Species Management, Conservation Education
Upper Arkansas $25,000 Water Quantity and Quantity
West Otero-Timpas $12,500 Soil Conservation
West Otero-Timpas $12,500 Water Quantity and Quantity
Yuma $9,602 Soil Conservation, Wildlife Habitat
To learn more about the Matching Grants program, visit https://ag.colorado.gov/conservation/cscb/mg
