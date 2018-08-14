Colorado State Fair adding Red Angus to cattle breeds contests

PUEBLO, Colo. – Red Angus cattle now will be one of several cattle-breed competitions showcased during the Colorado State Fair this year. The Fair has been working to add more cattle breeds to its round-up of cattle competitions, adding to existing contests for the familiar Angus (black), Hereford, Maine-Anjou, Shorthorn, Simmental, dairy cattle, Texas Longhorn, Miniature Zebu, Ankole-Watusi and more.

"This makes our eighth breed show," said Robyn Toft, the fair's livestock coordinator. "Adding another breed show will get more cattle on the grounds, and give fairgoers a chance to see more of what makes this part of Colorado's agriculture special. Red Angus have gotten pretty big in Colorado."

Red Angus will be part of three groups of breeding-cattle shows at the Fair:

Junior Breeding Heifers on Aug. 27, beginning at 10 a.m.

Open Breeding Bulls on Aug. 28, beginning at 9 a.m.,

Open Females on Aug. 29, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Open contests bring livestock in from around the Western United States as breeders compete in front of certified judges for the right to call their animals Colorado State Fair champions. All livestock competitions are held at the Livestock Pavilion and are open to the public. Fairgoers can also walk around the stalls area to watch competitors washing and grooming their animals while they get ready for the day's contests.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2018 Colorado State Fair will mark the fair's 146th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The Fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual State Fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.