Colorado State Fair announces 38 Special concert presented by the Colorado Lottery

PUEBLOL, Colo. – The Colorado State Fair, in conjunction with the Colorado Lottery, will welcome the iconic rock band 38 Special to this year’s fair. The band will perform in the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 7 p.m.

In order to attend the event, concertgoers must purchase $20 of qualified 38 Special Colorado Lottery Megamillions, Lucky for Life or Powerball tickets. When purchasing the tickets, the retailer will provide a voucher with a code on it. Recipients must enter the code at coloradostatefair.com to receive gate admission and concert tickets via email.

Qualified 38 Special Colorado Lottery tickets may be purchased beginning Thursday, May 30, 2019. Vouchers will no longer be issued after the first 7,000 people redeem concert and gate admission tickets. Concert tickets are for general admission seating.

The 2019 Colorado State Fair, a division of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, takes place Aug. 23 – Sept. 2. For more information, visit coloradostatefair.com.