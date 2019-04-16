Colorado State Fair announces Aaron Watson as opening entertainment act

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Colorado State Fair in conjunction with Big R Stores is excited to announce the first act of the 2019 lineup. Country star Aaron Watson will kick off opening night following the PRCA Rodeo action on Aug. 23, 2019, in the Bud Light Grandstand.

Aaron Watson announces his national tour today in conjunction with being featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, which highlights his newest album Red Bandana.

The complete 2019 Colorado State Fair line-up will be announced June 3, 2019.

Fan club presale begins June 5 at 10 a.m.; for pre-sale information, fans must visit our website at http://www.coloradostatefair.com and sign up at the "join the fan club" link. Tickets officially go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting Pueblo Big R Stores, the website, or visiting the Colorado State Fair Box Office. You can also like us on Facebook for up-to-date information and fair activities.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 23 – Sept. 2, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2019 Colorado State Fair will mark the fair's 147th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual state fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.