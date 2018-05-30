Colorado State Fair entertainment series tickets on sale soon

PUEBLO, Colo. – The 2018 Colorado State Fair entertainment series is booked and tickets are going on sale soon. This year's lineup includes a variety of music shows including legendary musicians and up-and-coming superstars. Plus, the Budweiser Rodeo Arena will be a centerpiece for entertainment with exciting rodeos and engine-roaring action.

"This lineup is diverse and exciting and at a great price," said State Fair General Manager, Chris Wiseman. "Each ticket also gives fans the option of coming early and enjoying a full day at the fair with no additional cost. Besides a great show, these tickets can also provide hours of entertainment that include our free attractions, livestock shows, general entry displays, art exhibition and much more."

Friday, Aug. 24: PRCA Ram Rodeo with the Oak Ridge Boys

Saturday, Aug. 25: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Neal McCoy

Sunday, Aug. 26: PRCA Ram Rodeo & CSU Alumni Night

Monday, Aug. 27: PRCA Ram Rodeo & Cowboys Kickin' Cancer

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Ranch Rodeo with The Flying W Wranglers

Friday, Aug. 31: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Friday, Aug. 31: Monster Trucks

Saturday, Sept. 1: Old Dominion (On Sale July 6)

Saturday, Sept. 1: Monster Trucks

Saturday, Sept. 1: Demolition Derby

An internet presale begins May 30 at 10 a.m.; for pre-sale information, fans must visit our website at http://www.coloradostatefair.com and sign up at the "join the fan club" link. Tickets officially go on sale on June 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting the Altitude Tickets website, or by calling (866) 461-6556, or visiting the Colorado State Fairgrounds. You can also like us on Facebook for up-to-date information and fair activities.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2018 Colorado State Fair will mark the Fair's 146th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual state fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.