Colorado State Fair releases 2019 final attendance and revenue numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Colorado State Fair released a final tally of 2019 attendance and revenue numbers, detailing increases in both over last year’s state fair. Visitors to the state fair increased by roughly 5 percent, with total attendance recorded at 466,380. Fiesta Day attendance alone was 66,630 — the largest it’s been in over a decade.

Revenue reports for the 2019 Colorado State Fair:

Concert, rodeo and motorsports: $731,349

Cash sponsorships: $526,099

In-kind sponsorships: $1,204,546

Carnival: $754,506

Commercial and food vendors $1,058,294

Premiums and awards paid out for competitive exhibits: $863,832

Additionally, law enforcement reports at the event decreased again in 2019, continuing the trend for the fifth consecutive year.

“The 2019 season was great for the state fair both financially and experientially,” said General Manager Scott Stoller. “We are excited to build on this positive momentum in 2020.”

The theme for next year’s State Fair is “A Walk on the Wild Side.” It will take place Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, 2020. For more information about The Colorado State Fair, visit the website at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call (719) 404-2080.