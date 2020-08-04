Colorado State Fair releases 2020 on-site and virtual activities lineup

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair Board of Authority has voted to hold a variety of competitive activities at the Colorado State Fairgrounds as part of the reimagined 2020 State Fair Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

With a primary goal of supporting Colorado’s 4-H and FFA youth, and in close coordination with local and state health officials, the following on-site events and competitions will be held this season: 4-H Dog Show, 4-H Rocket Fly Day, Market Goat, Hog, Beef, Sheep, Chicken and Turkey Shows, FFA Heifer Wrangle Show, NWSS Catch-A-Calf Event and Junior Livestock Sale. 4-H Horse show events will feature a Gymkhana Horse Show, Ranch Horse Show, Parade of Counties and High School Senior Night, and Western and English Shows.

The 2020 competitive events are not open to the public and will operate with strict indoor and outdoor health protocols in place, including limited guests accompanying youth competitors. All events will be livestreamed on the state fair website.

The public is invited to take in a taste of the fair with a Drive-Thru Fair Food Event, taking place Aug. 28-31, and to participate in the Colorado State Fair Foundation’s annual Youth in Ag Golf Tournament at Walking Stick Golf Course on Aug. 28.

All Coloradans are also encouraged to join in this season’s virtual competitions, including a Garden Harvest Competition, Pet Photo Contest, Talent Show Competition, and Vast, Great Outdoors Photo Contest.

FAQs related to this summer’s modified State Fair can be found here and high resolution photos of the 2019 State Fair are available for download at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/p/about-us/media-credentials–info/photo-gallery.

Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call (719) 561-8484 for the latest updates and information.