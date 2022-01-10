Colorado State Land Board 2021 awards to local winners

The Colorado State Land Board presented the following four local agriculture operators with awards in December 2021: Norlin Cavender (Adams County), Edmundson Beef LLC (Sugar City), Emmett Jordan (Weld County), and Kevin Terry of Trout Unlimited (San Juan Valley). The State Land Board works with more than 3,400 lessees and partners on a variety of lease activities. The agency presents four annual awards to exemplary lessees and partners. Winners were presented with their awards at the December board meeting.

Videos honoring the winners are posted here: slb.colorado.gov/awards.

The Lessee of the Year Award is the premier award and is granted to an exemplary State Land Board lessee. The lessee has demonstrated superior stewardship practices, worked cooperatively with agency staff, and helped generate revenue for the agency’s beneficiaries. The 2021 winner is Edmundson Beef LLC for their agriculture lease in Sugar City, Colo.

The Bloom Stewardship Award is granted to a State Land Board lessee who has demonstrated exceptional stewardship practices. Award winners are recognized for their commitment to protecting the environment while maintaining profitable operations. The Bloom Stewardship Award winner is notable for their desire to leave the land in better shape for future generations. This award is named in recognition of former State Land Board Commissioner Mike Bloom for her tireless dedication to sound stewardship practices in support of the agency’s beneficiaries. The 2021 winner is Emmett Jordan in Weld County.

In the spirit of encouraging and fostering the next generation of agriculture leaders in the state of Colorado, the Legacy Lessee award is granted to a State Land Board lessee who has assigned their lease to a non-familial younger lessee (a lessee 40-years-old or younger). The 2021 winner is Mr. and Mrs. Norlin Cavender for their lease assignment in Adams County.

The 2021 the Legacy Lessee award winner is Mr. and Mrs. Norlin Cavender for their lease assignment in Adams County. Courtesy photo



The Outstanding Partner award is presented to an outstanding partner to recognize that their collaboration with staff and/or lessees has helped the agency more successfully fulfill our mission. A “partner” is defined as any individual or entity who may or may not be a lessee: they may be a customer or they may be an unpaid or paid contractor/partner/vendor/researcher/etc. The inaugural 2021 winner is Trout Unlimited, led by Kevin Terry.

The Colorado State Land Board owns, stewards, and leases 4 million acres of trust land in order to earn money for Colorado public schools. Via leasing for assorted uses, the agency has earned $2 billion for public schools in the past 15 years.