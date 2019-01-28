Colorado State University announces upcoming producer programs

The Colorado State University Extension Agriculture and Business Management Team will present two programs in 2019 that are designed to assist farmers and ranchers manage these difficult financial times in agriculture.

The Financial Management Strategies program will cover topics including, risk management, business planning, enterprise budgeting, record keeping, interpretation of financial statements, and selecting farm financial software. The program will be hosted by ABM Economists Jenny Beiermann, Norm Dalsted and Brent Young. Program dates and locations are Feb. 18, Sterling and Feb. 21, La Junta. For more information and to register online visit http://2019fms.eventbrite.com. This program is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C047.

The 2019 Ag Outlook & Strategy Forum program will cover topics including market outlook, breakeven analysis, using commodity insurance as a part of a comprehensive marketing plan, using futures and options to manage risk, and cross hedging weaned calves. The program will be hosted by ABM Economists Jenny Beiermann, Steve Koontz and Brent Young. Programs dates and locations are Jan. 31, Colorado Farm Show, Greeley; Feb. 8 SCALE, Lamar; Feb. 19, Sterling; and Feb. 22, Limon. For more information and to register online visit http://2019agoutlook.eventbrite.com. This program is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C047.