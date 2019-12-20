Colorado State veterinarian releases final vesicular stomatitis quarantine

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Agriculture has released the state’s final vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) quarantine, following the most extensive outbreak of the viral disease in more than two decades. Since Colorado’s first VSV case was reported on July 3, 2019, the state veterinarian’s office has responded to 896 cases reported by accredited veterinarians, resulting in 699 quarantines within 38 counties.

“This year’s coordinated VSV disease response was successful because of the dedicated effort and expertise of the entire animals division team,” said Dr. Keith Roehr, Colorado state veterinarian. “Our staff worked together to take on additional duties and operated at a high workload level throughout the summer and fall.”

Although all quarantines in the state have been released, Colorado veterinarians and owners are asked to continue to monitor horses and livestock for VSV lesions and report any suspect cases immediately to the state veterinarian’s office at (303) 869-9130.

A total count of premises released from quarantine for VSV by county is available on the CDA VSV website at https://www.colorado.gov/aganimals/vesicular-stomatitis-virus-vsv. Please see the USDA APHIS Veterinary Services website to read the current situation report for all VSV cases in the U.S. at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/cattle-disease-information/vesicular-stomatitis-info.