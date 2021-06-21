Colorado Supreme Court rules 7-0 that initiative 16 violates the single subject rule

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — The following may be contributed to the Colorado Farm Bureau:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling on Initiative 16 is not only a massive win for the agriculture industry but the entire state, as well. Initiative 16 was one of the most radical ballot initiatives this state has ever seen. Had it passed, it would have ended animal agriculture, rodeos, dog shows and much more.

“This sends a strong message to the supporters of this measure that multiple subjects and inflammatory language will not be accepted. The coalition will continue to monitor any new initiatives filed by the proponents of this measure. We are hopeful that these kinds of extreme initiatives stop here.”

If the proponents of this measure wish to continue pursuing this effort, they must resubmit another initiative and begin the process over.