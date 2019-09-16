Colorado Watershed Assembly releases request for applications for Colorado Healthy Rivers Fund Grant Program

DENVER – Colorado Watershed Assembly announces a Request for Applications for the Colorado Healthy Rivers (HRF) Fund Grant Program.

This fund grants money to on-the-ground projects that contribute to cleaner water, healthier wildlife habitat, improved recreation and vibrant local economies throughout our state.

The HRF program targets two categories of grants: project grants and planning grants. Project grants support projects that promote the improvement and/or protection of the condition of the watershed. The planning category supports the development of a successful watershed restoration or protection project. The goal of the program is the implementation of on-the-ground projects to restore and protect the natural resources within Colorado watersheds. Average grant awards range from $5,000 to $20,000.

Interested parties can find grant guidance information, the grant submission online form and learn more about the Colorado Healthy Rivers Fund Grant Program by visiting the Colorado Watershed Assembly website at https://www.coloradowater.org/colorado-healthy-rivers-fund-1.

The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 8, 2019.

The Colorado Healthy Rivers Fund grant program was established jointly by the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Water Quality Control Commission, in cooperation with the Colorado Watershed Assembly. The Colorado Water Conservation Board is the state executive branch agency responsible for state water policy and planning. The Water Quality Control Commission is the administrative agency responsible for developing specific state water quality policies in a manner that implements the broader policies set forth by the General Assembly in the Colorado Water Quality Control Act.

The Colorado Watershed Assembly is a 501(c)3 Colorado corporation that supports collaborative efforts to protect and improve land, water, and other natural resources by providing the network to connect a diversity of interests with Colorado’s watershed groups and other decision-makers. To learn more about the Colorado Watershed Assembly, visit http://www.coloradowater.org/.