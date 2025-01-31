Colorado Wheat announces 2025 county meetings and election dates

Colorado wheat farmers are invited to attend and participate in the annual county business meetings and elections jointly sponsored by the Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee, the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers and the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation. The business meetings and elections will be held Feb. 6-7, at four different locations. Please see the table below for full details or visit coloradowheat.org .

The meetings will include a presentation from Lovreet Shergill, who focuses on field weed research at Colorado State University. There will also be updates from Colorado Wheat staff members on CAWG’s state and federal policy priorities, CWAC’s upcoming projects and priorities, and a PlainsGold variety review.

County-level representatives for both CWAC and CAWG will also be elected at these meetings. CWAC and CAWG are two distinctly separate organizations with different but complementary purposes. CWAC is the commissioner-appointed board of control for the Colorado Wheat Marketing Order, which oversees how Colorado’s wheat assessment dollars (2 cents per bushel of wheat produced in the state) are spent on research, market development, outreach, education and other various endeavors.

Colorado Association of Wheat Growers is comprised of dues-paying members who are politically active, focusing on policy that impacts wheat producers and agriculture in general.

2025 Annual County Meetings (A complimentary meal will be served at each meeting)