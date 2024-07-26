Colorado wheat in the bin, Wyoming irrigated off to a good start

In Colorado, wheat harvest is in the bin. According to the Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee, harvest ended significantly earlier than it historically does.

Wheat harvest near Bennett, Colo. Photo by Madison Andersen Wheat-4-MA

In the southeastern portion of the state, moisture was not always evenly distributed, though Madison Andersen, Colorado Wheat’s director of communications and policy, said Baca County reported a harvest after several years of drought conditions. Yields in the area averaged 15 to 30 bushels per acre with good quality overall with 59-60 test weights. In Prowers County, she said there were a significant number of acres abandoned due to drought. That area reported low yields with 60-pound test weights and 12-13% protein.

The Burlington area reported good wheat despite extensive hail damage. Yields averaged about 50 bushels per acre. Lincoln County reported slightly lower yields averaging 40 bushels per acre.

“Overall, the quality of the crop was good in eastern Colorado with 60-pound test weights with 12-13% protein,” Andersen said.

The area near Bennett reported extensive wheat stem saw fly damage but high quality wheat despite the damage. Photo by Madison Anderson wheat-2-MA

The northeast counties largely reported 40-60 bushels per acre with 12% protein. Along the Front Range, some irrigated acres are still being harvested but for the most part, harvest is complete. Andersen said overall, the harvest will be close to the average of 70 million bushels.

Morgan and Weld counties, where wheat stem straw fly damage has been most significant, reported less damage than in previous years. Windy and cool conditions at emergence may have hindered the pests, she said, but further south and west near Bennett some producers have reported worse damage than in the past.

“Semi solid varieties are being used,” she said. “They’re not a silver bullet but does help mitigate the damage.”

Amplify SF was the top variety planted this year on 13.6% of acres, in 2023 it was planted on 0.8% of acres. Amplify SF is a semi solid stem variety developed by Plains Gold in cooperation with Colorado State University.

WYOMING WHEAT HARVEST IN PROGRESS

Wyoming wheat harvest is still in progress according to Marti Hubbs of Wyoming Wheat Growers. Producers near Albin reported that dryland wheat did better than expected given dry conditions. Irrigated acre harvest is just beginning, with significant amounts of green wheat remaining. Hubbs said the Hawk Springs area has been exceptionally dry, and harvest in that area was very fast with low yields and hail damage.

“One producer said he was pleasantly surprised with 30 bushels in Albin,” Hubbs said. “About 90% of dryland is completed, with irrigated just starting.”