Colorado Women in Ag Conference to be held in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Women in Ag will be holding its second annual conference in sunny Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 18 and 19. With a focus on building community resiliency and self-care, the conference will be full of the unique flavors of Pueblo.

The event will kick-off Friday afternoon at Pueblo Community College with a keynote and two educational sessions. Dinner on Friday will feature local, Pueblo ag products and a keynote address from the Farm Babe, Michelle Miller. Miller, better known as the Farm Babe, is an internationally recognized speaker; published writer and columnist, podcaster, and an online influencer as a full time advocate for agriculture. She started her social media outreach over nine years ago as a way to better bridge the gap between farmers and consumers, making a name for herself as a dedicated “mythbuster” in food and farming. Farm Babe has hundreds of thousands of followers and an average social media reach of 5-plus million monthly. She’s been featured in Forbes and has caught the attention of the Today Show, Inside Edition, CNN, People magazine, and more… a guest on Dr. Drew, has influenced corporations as powerful as Burger King, and has proudly spoken alongside some of the biggest names in food and farming today.

Speaker presentations on Saturday include building resiliency and balancing farm and family. The conference welcomes a diverse group of women speakers, all experts in a wide variety of sectors within agriculture. Speakers and conference sessions will be focused on usable information based in real-world experience in Colorado. The lived experiences of each speaker can offer a unique insight on how to best build, maintain, or improve attendees’ knowledge and operations. A variety of vendors will be available both days, including information on programs like Agra-Ability and boutiques.

The Colorado Women in Ag Conference will be held at Pueblo Community College in Pueblo. Conference events will be held Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. All are welcome to register and attend. For more information and to register, please visit coloradowomeninag.weld.gov.