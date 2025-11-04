Colorado youth earn Reserve National Championship

Pictured are the Colorado members and coaches representing CAHC and Colorado 4-H. Courtesy photo

Four local youth dominated the U.S. Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Youth Judging Contest in Tulsa, Okla., competing against almost 100 peers to earn an impressive Reserve National Championship. The Colorado Arabian Horse Club team were third in the halter division, second in performance and third in reasons to earn the Reserve National Championship. Six-year veteran member Mattea McQueen brought home her second High Individual Overall title (first in 2022) along with a scholarship from the Arabian Horse Foundation and a champion jacket from the Arabian Horse Association. Her scores left her second in halter, fifth in performance, second in reasons and first overall. Teammate Clara DeSouza was close behind, finishing fourth overall with a second in performance and a first in reasons, beating McQueen by one point.

The CAHC team won champion buckles, ribbons and various other awards. Team members included Sophia Block of Erie, DeSouza of Erie, Madison Guerrero of Erie and McQueen of Berthoud. All junior members are also 4-H members who compete on the Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team.

The contest is organized by the AHA in conjunction with the U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Show and was hosted on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Team members competed in both team and individual categories. The junior Arabian Horse Association division is composed of local affiliate club members under the age of 18, the senior AHA/Collegiate division is for ages 19-23 and the 4-H/FFA division welcomes 4-H and FFA members across the country. More information and results are available on the AHA website at https://arabianhorses.org/youth/compete/ .

WELL REPRESENTED

In addition to these three hard-working teams, Colorado was well represented with a mixed Colorado 4-H team earning the National Championship in the 4-H/FFA division. Team members came together from Weld, Elbert and Adams counties to earn the championship and Jadalynn Frazier from Weld County was named High Overall of the 4-H/FFA Division as well as the entire contest, earning her a scholarship from the Arabian Horse Foundation, a champion jacket from AHA and a trophy saddle. Frazier also earned the prestigious Jodi Zeier perpetual trophy. Zeier’s legacy as the Colorado Arabian Horse Club and Boulder County 4-H horse judging coach spans decades. She was an influential mentor and leader to youth across the state and began earning national champions at this Arabian National Contest in 1994, with 17 total national championships during her tenure as coach.

The CAHC team and the Boulder County 4-H team are coached by Kendra McConnell of Longmont. McConnell was successful as a youth and collegiate at the U.S. Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Youth Judging Contest many times as well as other national level competitions including the Paint World Championship, All American Quarter Horse Congress, Quarter Horse Youth World Championship and the 4-H Western National Roundup.

Contestants from 4-H, FFA, Arabian Horse Association affiliate clubs and collegiate teams from across the U.S. and Canada competed in the day-long judging contest split into three divisions totaling 22 teams and almost 100 individuals. They evaluated 10 classes of Arabians and Half-Arabians then delivered four sets of memorized oral reasons defending their placings in select classes which are scored on accuracy, terminology and presentation.

Competitive horse judging offers a challenging opportunity for youth to further their knowledge of horses. Team members learn to evaluate horse conformation and performance while developing skills such as critical thinking, public speaking and team building. Contestants are scored based on how close their placings of mock classes are to the official panel. They are then asked to deliver a 2 minute, memorized oral defense of their placing of certain classes.

The Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team will host a kickoff for the spring season on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Interested members are welcome to attend an informational and fun potluck at the Boulder County Fairgrounds to learn more about the team and competitive horse judging plus fulfill their 4-H judging requirement. Enrollment in the 4-H horse project and horse ownership are not required. For more information, find the team on Facebook @Boulder County Horse Judging or email bouldercountyhorsejudging@gmail.com .