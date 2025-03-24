Colorado youth present papers at Range Society Annual Meeting in Spokane
Colorado high school agriculture students Isabelle Schier, Flagler FFA, Michael Amaya, Rye FFA, and Kinsley Mayo, La Junta FFA were selected by the Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management to participate in the High School Youth Forum, an SRM sponsored youth activity held jointly during the 78th SRM annual meeting held in Spokane, Wash., on Feb. 9 to 13, 2025.
These three high school youth participated in a paper presentation contest where they wrote a paper about a range management subject of their choice and then developed their paper into an 8-minute power point presentation. These presentations are given as part of the overall program of the annual meeting of the SRM.
These three outstanding agriculture students were selected to participate in the HSYF based on their high level of achievements in FFA range judging and plant identification over the past two years. Isabelle’s presentation was titled “Grazing for Growth: Nurturing Soil Health Through Sustainable Management.” Michael’s paper was titled “Semi-Arid Rangeland Versus Drought.” Kinsley’s presentation was titled “From Devastation to Restoration: The Recovery of the May Ranch Following Wildfire.” Colorado’s fourth delegate, Katelyn Huskins, Rye FFA, was invited to attend the HSYF in Spokane and present her first-place paper from last year’s HSYF titled “Our Disappearing Rangeland.”
All three of these Ag/FFA students said they enjoyed the forum and benefited by interacting with 19 fellow students from all over the western United States who shared a common interest in the stewardship of rangelands. In addition to gaining valuable experience in writing and presenting a formal presentation these high school students gained exposure to the mechanisms of the SRM and the professionals and ranchers who make up its membership. Congratulations to these exceptional Colorado high school range management students on a job well done.