Colorado’s Bull Draw Fire grows by 5,000 acres

Changes in wind direction are now bringing additional smoke from this fire to communities south of the fire. Significant smoke is found all throughout Colorado — much of this is from other fires in other states to the west — as well as various fires in Colorado.

WEATHER

This afternoon (Aug. 10), the northerly wind shift might bring lightning and a chance of light rain to the area. Outflow winds from passing storms could push the fire aggressively. Hot conditions will continue with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Relative humidity will rise slightly to 12-17 percent. Weather conditions and dry fuels could contribute to extreme fire behavior if slope and wind align. If wind speeds increase, the fire has the potential for torching and significant runs.

CURRENT SITUATION

The fire was very active and grew about 5,000 acres in the past 24-hours. This morning, the fire reached cabins in Campbell Point (Mesa County) and crews are assessing the status of those structures. Much of yesterday's growth was in the east and is pushing to the southeast (Montrose County). Significant fire behavior is expected again today. Yesterday in the southeast, helicopters successfully slowed a section of the advancing fire. Managers are working with additional private landowners in the southeast to gain access to property for structure assessment and protection.

In the northeast, recently completed burnout operations stalled the fire as it advanced towards the Divide Road NFSR #402 near the Tongue Road junction. This area will have heavy staffing, engine, and air operations in the days ahead. Fire crews will continue with burnout operations along the Divide Road.

Along the south and southwest flank, hand crews continue to monitor for heat along the firelines they have constructed.

A section of western flank remains lightly staffed. Fire managers are scouting the western side of the fire for opportunities that present the best chance of success in this area.

The fire remains active on the north side (Mesa County). The fire has crossed South Fork Mesa Creek and overnight approached Campbell Point. Yesterday, helicopters dropped water and slowed this advance. Structure protection in place in the northwest.

Closures and Evacuations: A 17-mile section of the Divide Road remains closed. The closure is from the junction of "Brushy Ridge" National Forest Service Road (NFSR) #408 and the Divide Road NFSR #402, to the "Windy Point" junction NFSR #600 Road and the Divide Road #NFS 402. For questions concerning this closure please call the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.

There are closures in place for Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service areas affected by the Bull Draw Fire. Closures include BLM roads, trails and lands, National Forest System roads and trails, and some county roads. The public's patience and understanding is greatly appreciated with these closures. For a map of current BLM and National Forest closure areas, go to https://bit.ly/2vSLNLe.

To sign up for emergency and evacuation notifications in Montrose County go to CodeRed at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF7ED953CC69. To sign your cell phone up for emergency alerts in Mesa County visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721759#/login.

Public health info: Periods of moderate to heavy smoke conditions are now found in the area. For a detailed daily air quality summary for all areas of Colorado, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx.

Information Center: (970) 578-0213 (hours of operation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

For recorded info on area wildfires:

(970) 240-1070 (BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit Information Line)

(970) 874-6602 (GMUG Fire Information) which includes information on Forest Service road closures

Media Information Line: (720) 593-9939 Website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6059. Email: 2018.BullDrawFire@firenet.gov.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BullDrawFire/.