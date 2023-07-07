Colorado’s Dallas pens books that resonate with rural readers

Colorado author Sandra Dallas is a favorite of rural readers. Photo by Povy Kendal Atchison

Sandra Dallas’ first memory of her family’s move to Colorado in 1945 was attending the Victory over Japan Day or V-J Day festivities in downtown Denver that celebrated the end of World War II. Since then, Dallas has written a sizable list of titles, primarily set in Colorado and the West, and established herself as a perennial favorite among many rural readers.

She lives in Denver and Georgetown, with her husband Bob, and is the mother of two grown daughters.

Dallas grew up on a farm in Virginia, before moving to Colorado.

“It was a 25-acre farm and daddy worked for the government,” she said. “We had no running water and marginal electricity and I think it was about an 800-square-foot house. It was pretty simple. It was at the end of the Depression and my parents thought we were the luckiest people in the world to have it.”

Glimpses of her parents appear in a number of Dallas’ books. The couple married in 1933 had both lost their jobs during the Great Depression, forcing the family to move back to the Dallas family farm. Dallas was raised in the era when the priority was saving money and paying off mortgage and debt, being frugal, and wearing homemade clothing as a matter of necessity.

Dallas said her father, who grew up on a Kansas farm, was the hardest working man she had known but once told her he didn’t become a farmer because the work and the life was so difficult. When his job transferred the family to Denver, they spent weekends driving to Arvada and other agricultural communities adjacent to Denver looking at farms, something she thought her father longed for. Her mother, conversely, was not a farm girl but did enjoy the Colorado climate and its positive effect on her health.

BOOKS AND RESEARCH

Her grandmother Dallas’ farm is located in Harveyville, near Topeka, and it is the setting for Dallas’ 1995 novel, The Persian Pickle Club. Her grandmother quilted, which is a common thread in all of her novels, though her work was primarily functional rather than intricate. She said she does recall a Sunflower Sue quilt her grandmother pieced that she and her siblings slept beneath as children. Dallas’ mother made only one quilt, a wedding ring quilt in blocks of pink and sunny green, that was stitched after the young couple lost their jobs and moved to the farm in Kansas during the Depression.

Dallas’ young adult novel Tall Grass was borne out of a visit to a friend’s farm shortly after graduating from college. While out pheasant hunting, her friend offered to show her “something I bet you’ve never heard of before” and took her to the remains of Amache. At the time, it was roads bladed in the prairie and a few remnants of the Japanese Internment Camp. She was intrigued and began researching.

“I found out after the war, the buildings were sold to the University of Denver, and I attended DU and my journalism classes had been held in one of those buildings,” she said. “I knew they were WWII buildings, they were barracks, and I remember the hole in the wall where the stove had been, but I had no idea where they had come from.”

During her journalism career — Dallas was the first female bureau chief at Business Week — she worked with Denver photographer the late Hikaru “Carl” Iwasaki. Before Iwasaki’s work appeared in Sports Illustrated, Time, Life and Business Week, he had been relocated from San Jose, Calif., to the Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming at the age of 19. According to his 2016 obituary, Iwasaki’s photography skills led him to Denver for a job with the War Relocation Authority where he worked in a darkroom. He became a photographer and documented released Japanese Americans resettling throughout the country.

While working together, Iwasaki told her about being held at Santa Anita Racetrack before being transported to Heart Mountain.

“I asked him what the worst thing that happened to him and he said his high school buddies came up from southern California to visit him while he was at Santa Anita and he had to talk to them through barbed wire fences,” she said. “I asked what the best thing was, and he just shook his head. It was an awful thing.”

Much later, she said she read Robert Harvey’s book titled Amache. A teacher, Harvey had completed a slew of interviews and compiled the stories. She said she couldn’t help but think the stories would make a great novel. By that time, she was writing novels in addition to working for Business Week and made the decision to leave the magazine and write full-time.

Where Coyotes Howl, Dallas’ most recent release, is set in Wyoming in the early 1900s. Where Coyotes Howl

Her book credits include Buster Midnight’s Café, The Persian Pickle Club, Prayers for Sale, The Diary of Mattie Spenser, Alice’s Tulips. The Chili Queen, New Mercies, Tallgrass, Whiter Than Snow, The Bride’s House, The Quilt Walk, True Sisters, Fallen Women, Red Berries, White Clouds Blue Sky, A Quilt for Christmas, The Last Midwife, Hardscrabble, The Patchwork Bride, Little Soulds, Tenmile, and Where Coyotes Howl. This is in addition to non-fiction books No More Than Five in a Bed, Gaslights and Gingerbread, Cherry Creek Gothic, Yesterday’s Denver, Sacred Paint, Colorado Ghost Towns and Mining Camps, Colorado Homes, and The Quilt That Walked to Golden.

Her most recent, Where Coyotes Howl is set in fictional Wallace, Wyo., in 1916. Dallas said she thought at 84 years old, it would be her last novel though she’s currently working on another. Though she said authors are always supposed to say their most recent book is their favorite, Where Coyotes Howl really is her favorite, with The Diary of Mattie Spenser right beside it.

LISTENING TO READERS

Dallas periodically meets with library groups and said she learns from her readers when she has the opportunity to meet them and answer the questions they have about her books. She has a sizable following in rural America of readers who appreciate her rural settings and themes.

She said when she wrote her first book, Buster Midnight’s Cafe, she thought she had written a historical novel, but she said it was through talking with readers that she learned it was really a book about loyalty and friendship. Though she’s aware of her readers and their preferences, but she said she really “writes how it happens.”

“It’s one of the reasons I don’t set my books in contemporary times,” she said. “I don’t want to write about explicit sex, I don’t want to write about electronic devices, where a real crisis is being out of cell phone range, and I don’t want to write profanity and use a lot of the language that’s common now.”

Dallas said the themes of female friendship in rural settings resonates with readers, especially her rural readers. In the time periods her books take place during, she said friendship was valued because there was so little opportunity for friends to gather, especially without a task of value to complete. With that in mind, she said the quilting themes make sense.

“Women understood other women and their problems — men didn’t,” she said. “If you look at the Depression, everybody was sorry for the men who lost their jobs, but it was the women who had to make do, who suffered. They’re the ones who made clothing out of feed sacks, and quilts out of discarded garments, stretched the food budget, and only other women appreciated that and why other women were so important to them and still are.”

A New York Times Best Selling author, Dallas is the six-time recipient of the Women Writing the West Willa Award for New Mercies, The Bride’s House, True Sisters, A Quilt for Christmas, Hardscrabble and Someplace to Call Home.

She is a three-time winner of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Wrangler Award for Sacred Paint, The Quilt Walk and Hardscrabble and has won the Western Writers of American Spur Award four times, for The Chili Queen, Tallgrass, The Last Midwife, and Someplace to Call Home. The audio version of Tallgrass won two Audio Publishers Association Audie Awards. Prayers for Sale was given the Romantic Times Reviewer’s Choice Award for Historical Fiction. She is the recipient of the 2014 Eleanor Gheres Award from the Denver Public Library and the 2014 Frank Waters Award from the Pikes Peak Library District.