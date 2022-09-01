Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at 150th CSF

The 2022 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale this week at the Colorado State Fair, raised more than $491,000 in the auction of 139 animals raised and shown by 4-H and FFA exhibitors from across Colorado.

World Champion auctioneer John Korrey returned to Pueblo to sell the qualified livestock on the 150th anniversary of the Colorado State Fair.

Stetson Gabel, Galeton, and his Grand Champion Market Beef at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



Stetson Gabel, Galeton, sold his Grand Champion Market Beef to Sam Brown and family for $58,000. The Reserve Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Justin Pfannebecker, Galeton, and was purchased by the Denver Rustlers for $17,000

Justin Pfannebecker, LaSalle, and his Reserve Champion Market Beef at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



Avery Kimble, Montrose, sold her Grand Champion Market Hog to Denver Rustlers for $36,000. The Reserve Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Sydney Vaughn, Henderson, and was purchased by Sam Brown and family for $16,000.

Avery Kimble, Montrose, with her Grand Champion Market Hog at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



David Vetter, Bennett, with his Grand Champion Market Lamb at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by David Vetter, Bennett, and purchased by Sam Brown and family for $15,000. The Reserve Champion Market Lamb was shown by Teagan Joseph, Eaton, and purchased by the Denver Rustlers for $9,000.

Teagan Joseph, Eaton, and her Reserve Champion Market Lamb at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Anna Vetter, Bennett, and purchased for $7,000 by the Denver Rustlers. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was exhibited by Addison Hodgson, Greeley, and sold to Occidental Petroleum for $4,500.

Anna Vetter, Bennett, with her Grand Champion Market Goat at the 150th Colorado State Fair. This is the third Grand Champion Market Goat title for Vetter. Photo by Beverly Englert



Addison Hodgson, Greeley, with her Reserve Champion Market Goat at the 150th Colorado State Fair. Photo by Beverly Englert



Chloe Smith, Yuma, sold her Grand Champion Market Rabbits for $2,000 to the Fair Ladies. The Reserve Champion Market Rabbits were exhibited by Aidan Datteri, Greeley, and sold for $2,250 to Pikes Peak Posse.

According to the Colorado State Fair Livestock office, 83 head of market beef were shown, 209 market goats, 272 market lambs, and 497 market hogs. Despite high fuel and input costs, most of the livestock species exhibited saw mostly steady numbers, with an increase in the number of market goats exhibited. Of the over 1,000 head that were exhibited, 139 qualified for the sale.