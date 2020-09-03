Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale raises thousands for Colorado’s youth

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2020 Grand Champion Market Beef was sold for $50,000 at the 2020 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair.

The steer was raised by Ema Richardson of Yuma, Colo., and purchased by Sam Brown and family.

More than $298,200 was raised in the auction of 98 animals raised and shown by young people from across Colorado. All youth exhibitors who participated were required to keep a detailed record book of their animal project while learning responsibility, leadership, showmanship, and best animal care practices.

“The Junior Livestock Sale, especially this year, is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our state’s 4-H and FFA kids to their animals, as well as the generosity of the philanthropists who support these amazing kids and make this event possible,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller.

The sale is instrumental in supporting the future of Colorado’s agribusiness, as it demonstrates the importance of raising quality livestock and the work required of those who pursue careers in agriculture.

A complete list of all winners will be posted on the Colorado State Fair website.

The fairgrounds are not open to the public this season. Competitive events are operating in close coordination with local and state health officials with strict indoor and outdoor health protocols in place, including limited guests accompanying youth competitors.

Tickets for the 2021 Colorado State Fair will be available for purchase on Sept. 10. FAQs related to the modified 2020 State Fair can be found at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/p/general-information/faqs-reimagined-fair. Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call (719) 561-8484 for the latest updates and information.