Colorado’s first confirmed case of HPAI in dairy cattle

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in dairy cows in northeast Colorado. This is the first case of avian influenza diagnosed in cattle in Colorado. HPAI detection in dairy cattle has occurred in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Michigan, North Carolina, Idaho, South Dakota and Ohio.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, the Colorado State Veterinarian’s office received a notification of a herd demonstrating clinical signs consistent with highly pathogenic avian influenza in cattle. Samples submitted to the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested presumptive positive for HPAI on April 24, 2024, and were confirmed by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) on April 25, 2024. A quarantine is currently in place for this herd.

The USDA, FDA, CDC, and state health authorities are investigating an illness affecting primarily older dairy cows, manifesting as decreased lactation and reduced appetite.

To address this, the USDA’s APHIS has issued a Federal Order effective April 29, 2024:

Dairy cattle must test negative for Influenza A virus at an approved NAHLN laboratory before interstate movement.

Owners of herds with positive cases must provide epidemiological information

Dairy cattle moving interstate must comply with APHIS-specified conditions.

Immediate testing requirements apply to lactating dairy cattle, with future guidelines for other classes based on virus risks.

Additionally, laboratories and state veterinarians must report positive Influenza A test results.

To enhance biosecurity, USDA advises:

Preventing wildlife access to barns.

Limiting wildlife water access.

Protecting livestock feed from outdoor exposure.

Affected cows have continued to recover with little to no associated mortality.

Consumer milk safety is assured through pasteurization, which effectively deactivates viruses and bacteria, including influenza.

For concerns about cattle health or potential infections, contact your local veterinarian.