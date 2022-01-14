Coloring Cowgirls
The winners of the annual Reading on the Ranch coloring contest have been announced and will receive a prize package including copies of Jan Swan Wood’s most recent Western coloring book, Ranch Kids Coloring Book.
0-4 years old:
Kalie Weaver, Craig CO
Grace Lebsack, Vernon CO
Aurora Roan, Cedar Rapids NE
5-8 years old:
Presley Jo Wietfeld, Leigh NE
Hannah Tomlinson, Jensen UT
Jack Koehler, Fort Collins CO
9-12 years old:
Ashley Albright, LaVeta CO
Susan L. Zook, Verdigre NE
Sherri Martin, Craig CO
Adult:
Madisyn Cutler, Elsie NE
Lola Nessbaum, Grover CO
Rachel L. Zook, Verdigre NE
