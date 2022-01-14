Coloring Cowgirls

The winners of the annual Reading on the Ranch coloring contest have been announced and will receive a prize package including copies of Jan Swan Wood’s most recent Western coloring book, Ranch Kids Coloring Book.

0-4 years old:

Kalie Weaver, Craig CO

Grace Lebsack, Vernon CO

Aurora Roan, Cedar Rapids NE

Kalie Weaver, age 4, of Craig, Colo., colored the winning entry in the 0-4 division of the Reading on the Ranch coloring contest.



5-8 years old:

Presley Jo Wietfeld, Leigh NE

Hannah Tomlinson, Jensen UT

Jack Koehler, Fort Collins CO

Presley Jo Wietfeld's winning entry in the 5-8 division of the Reading on the Ranch coloring contest. Wietfeld is from Leigh, Neb.



9-12 years old:

Ashley Albright, LaVeta CO

Susan L. Zook, Verdigre NE

Sherri Martin, Craig CO

Ashley Albright won the 9-12 age division in the Reading on the Ranch coloring contest with this entry. Albright is from LaVeta, Colo.



Madisyn Cutler's winning entry in the adult division of the Reading on the Ranch coloring contest. Cutler is from Elsie, Neb.



Adult:

Madisyn Cutler, Elsie NE

Lola Nessbaum, Grover CO

Rachel L. Zook, Verdigre NE