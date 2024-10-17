Meinzer

Here in ranch country, we ranchers come up with some clever ways to get our cows to come to us. Don’t get me wrong, handling cattle from the back of a good horse is my preferred method of moving cows from one pasture to another, but there are times when the weather or time doesn’t allow to catch a pony and get the job done. Sirens, pickup horns, and turning the pump on in the bale bed pickup are just a few ways to get cows to pick their heads up out of the grass and start moving their feet. Probably the handiest way to spook cattle is with the use of a cow call.

Its not what you think. There isn’t a store that sells a cow call off the shelf, and every cow call sounds just a tad bit different. See, a cow call is nothing more than a loud yell that cowboys and ranchers train their cows to come too when they are feeding them, or when they are gathering rough country, and it is easier to call the cows than to ride every acre. A good cow call can be heard from miles away, and bovine follow the caller like he was the pied piper. The cows will file in line, nose to tail and start walking toward the sound of the call like they were hypnotized.

My cow call was modeled after one that my boss in college used. We were gathering cattle out of a rugged pasture along the Saline River in northern Ellis County, Kansas. Cold weather had frozen the river and rather than risking injury to our horses by asking them to cross the frozen river to gather the north side of the pasture, my boss began to call. He used two words, come boss. He would draw them out in a long and loud call that sounded kind of like a siren. Like moths drawn to a flame, cows began walking closer and closer to us from the thick brush and down trees that lined the frozen river. When the last cow had crossed the river, we drove them to our pens. The cow call had gathered the entire herd, drawn them across a river and allowed us to pen them in a fraction of the time it would have taken to get across the river and drive those cows back.

A couple years ago we had one of the harshest winters that I can ever remember. The weather was forecasting a severe blizzard that would likely close roads and knock out power for a few days. My wife and I had our cows out on corn stalks. I had spent the day bedding down the ranch cows for the storm, and by the time I got to our personal cows the sun had set and the cold winds were starting to blow. By the light of the headlights and with snowflakes beginning to stick to the windshield, I began hollering come boss into the darkness. One by one, the cows began to appear, and I led them all behind a shelter belt of trees where I could feed and bed them down to be protected from the storm.

My grandmother stood all of 5 feet tall and usually spent her days in the kitchen, or tending her flower garden. I can always remember when we would move cows to winter pasture, Grandma would be out front in the feed pickup with the windows down calling a loud SWOOOK COWS! No one else could get the cows to come to that call, but Grandma could make those cows come like cowboys to the dinner bell.

With the snowstorms not too far away, it might be a good time of the year to teach your cows to follow a call. It might make your life easier, and it sure comes in handy from time to time. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.