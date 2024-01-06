Come discover the Good Luck 4-H Club

Come check out the Good Luck 4-H Club and see what 4-H has to offer your children. Good Luck 4-H Club is hosting its Discovery Day on Jan. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. The club is located in the Good Luck Building, at the Adams County Fair Grounds in Henderson Colo.

Kids ages 5-7 are welcome to join Cloverbuds where they will do lots of fun activities.

Kids 8-18 are welcome to join any projects they are interested in.

The club also partakes in many activities throughout the year like the Spring and Winter Teas, the root beer float dance at the fair, and a pie baking contest.

The club has many projects to choose from like outdoor adventures, shooting sports, knitting, cake decorating and many more.

On Discovery Day you can meet with project leaders and find out more information on what projects you’re interested in. You will be able to sign-up the same day.

The Good Luck 4-H Club meets twice a month for its general meetings and project meetings. In the project meeting you will meet with a project leader to learn new skills and prepare for the county fair.

4-H Is a good way to connect to your community and to gain new life skills. Come join us at the Good Luck 4-H building at the Adams County fairgrounds on Jan. 27. We hope to see you there.

For more information contact Gloria Cundall, organizational leader at (303) 659-5559 or by email at gacundall@outlook.com .