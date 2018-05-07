Come ‘Drive’ at the Colorado Horse Park

Join us at the Colorado Horse Park to practice cones, your dressage test and cross-country obstacles; all in preparation for the Colorado Combined Driving Event in September or just for the fun of a new place to drive. This is a seldom offered opportunity to drive at the Colorado Horse Park. Even if you aren't driving, come explore the facilities and learn about volunteering at Combined Driving Events.

When: Saturday, May 12 (If severe weather causes us to cancel, we have May 13, as a back-up date)

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Horse Park – 7375 Bayou Gulch Road, Parker, CO. Entrance is East of Ponderosa High School. Look for our signs.

Cost: Colorado Driving Society & Rocky Mountain Carriage Club member $25, non-members $40. CHP requires at health certificate within 10 days of arrival. For our convenience, an on-site veterinarian can issue a health certificate for $15.

Food: Food and beverages available on site or bring your own.

CHP requirements: To keep all equines healthy that visit the Colorado Horse Park, they need you to have … (1) Negative Coggins within a year of show date. (2) Current vaccination against WNV, EEE, WEE, Tetanus. Rabies is strongly recommended. (3) Statement of Health/Veterinary Health Certificate dated within 10 days of arrival. Health certificate will document that the horse has: (a) received regular and consistent vaccination against Equine Influenza and EHV 1 & 4 with most recent booster being within 180 days; (b) not shown symptoms of or been treated for EHV 4/1 within the past 28 days; (c) not been at a facility under quarantine for EHV 4/1 or exposed to any horses showing symptoms of EHV 4/1 within the past 28 days. All horses will be subject to a bio-security check before being unloaded from their trailers. Please include copies of Coggins and vaccination record with entry as well as having copies available for veterinarian on arrival.

Mail reservation form and payment to Pat Lamprey, Pat.Lamprey@gmail.com by May 5th to 7231 Eaton Circle, Arvada, CO 80003 or phone (303) 429-7525. Payment made out to the Colorado Horse Park.

Volunteer Training: A mini clinic to train volunteers for the Colorado CDE in September will be part of the day. Contact: Susan Tyler (303-) 15-9553, twilightrider12@gmail.com.