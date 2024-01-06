Comment period closure nears on Rock Springs RMP

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon called the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP) a critical public lands issue on his podcast, The Morning Gather. Gordon said the issue has dominated discussion for decades and he said the effects on the entire state are significant.

Gordon said the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs field office began revision of the 1997 Green River RMP in 2011 with input from stakeholders to arrive at a compromise alternative that is palatable for all parties.

“In August, the BLM released their draft RMP and announced that their preferred alternative was Alternative B,” Gordon said. “This alternative has the most restrictions and the biggest impacts to Wyoming’s economy. Under this alternative, over 1.8 million acres, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs field office is proposed to be given special designation as areas of critical environmental concerns (ACECs).”

John Hay, president of the Rock Springs Grazing Association and Steff Kessler, a public lands advocate joined Gordon on the broadcast.

A HIDDEN JEM

Gordon said the RMP revision process has been in progress through multiple federal administrations. He said he recalls a conversation with former Secretary of the Interior David Burnhart about the importance of the Rock Springs area, which is home to natural resources and is, he said, a hidden gem.

Kessler said the RMP taskforce Gordon convened to review the draft revision puts Wyoming more in the driver’s seat, rather than being reactive. She said the area is home to game herds, natural beauty, and historic value as it tells the story of indigenous travels and culture as well as frontier history and the history of the nation. It is, she said, a living museum and an accessible wilderness.

Hay said Wyoming is a natural resource mineral extraction economy and a great deal of the coal, oil and gas, trona, and fertilizer comes from the area in question. The Rock Springs Grazing Association is 40 miles wide and 80 miles long, approximately 2 million acres of checkerboard lands.

In the late 1800 and early 1900s, he said 900,000 head of migrant sheep came from Utah and Idaho in the early fall and staying until late spring. He said the sheep overgrazed the area, leaving local bands no winter grazing. The local growers approached the Union Pacific Railroad seeking to lease the odd numbered sections that had been donated to the UP to encourage rail development across the country. The lease agreement was struck for a penny an acre and the grazing association began working to develop and provide access to the lands within the checkerboard.

In 1907, a local grower purchased 65,000 acres in Carbon County from the UP for 65 cents an acre and it was that purchase that solidified the grazing association as a corporation and a land company. Of the million privately owned acres in the checkerboard, the grazing association owns 520,000 acres. The railroad owned 480,000 acres, and he said there have been a number of land sales through the years, including an attempted purchase by the state of land owned by Occidental.

ECONOMIC DEVASTATION

“What this plan calls for would truly be devastating to the economy of southwest Wyoming,” he said.

Hay said the plan calls for the ACEC designation, the elimination of 2.1 million acres of fluid minerals, 3.5 million acres of coal production, 2.1 million acres of oil shale production, 2.1 million acres of trona mining in addition to the closure of renewable mineral extraction.

Gordon said it was surprising that the alternative that favors conservation was the preferred alternative even after extensive input from stakeholders over the years. The BLM’s refusal to allow the state to backtrack and review previous iterations of the revisions, he said, prompted the formation of the RMP working group.

Kessler, who serves on an advisory panel to a member of the working group, said the RMP plans have swung from one extreme to another with the changing of federal administrations, becoming a political agenda more than trying to find balance.

“I like the idea of getting local people in the room who are really trying to forge a much more balanced vision and not being swayed by those political agendas or whims,” she said.

She said one of the great things about Wyoming is having a familiarity with the various stakeholders.

“We have long term relationships with each other,” she said. “We’re learning to work together even if we don’t always agree, but I think we have the interests of Wyoming at heart versus some other outside agenda. I’m hesitant to say it’s all going to be great, but there is a tremendous willingness on the part of people in that room to try to come together and find some consensus and I think we will.”

Hay said the process will bring the groups to a compromise eventually.

“It took 12 years for the BLM to put this together and to think that we’ll cover everything in the detail we should in three or four meetings may be a daydream,” Hay said. “The more important thing is going to be what will BLM do with that?”

Gov. Gordon said the BLM has acknowledged they will take real interest in substantive comments. Kessler said comments ought to be crafted with direct experiences and knowledge of the landscape at its center.

The comment period will remain open until Jan. 17.