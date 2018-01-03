Commerce issues duty determination on citric acid, citrate salts

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday announced that, in response to petitions from Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, and Tate & Lyle, the government had found that Belgium, Colombia and Thailand had dumped citric acid and certain citrate salts in the United States, and their products would be subject to duties.

"Though politics plays no role in antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, President Trump made it clear that we will vigorously enforce our trade laws and provide U.S. industry relief from unfair trade practices," Ross said in a news release. "Today's decision allows U.S. producers of citric acid to receive relief from the market-distorting effects of potential dumping while we continue our investigation."

The Commerce Department preliminarily determined that exporters from Belgium, Colombia and Thailand have sold citric acid and certain citrate salts in the United States at 4.77 percent to 27.48 percent less than fair value.

As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of citric acid and certain citrate salts from Belgium (24.41 percent), Colombia (27.48 percent) and Thailand (4.77 percent to 15.73 percent), based on these preliminary rates.

In 2016, imports of citric acid and certain citrate salts from Belgium, Colombia and Thailand were valued at an estimated $10.2 million, $26.5 million, and $49.9 million, respectively.

The petitioners are Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Inc.; and Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas LLC.

Recommended Stories For You

If Commerce makes affirmative final determinations of dumping and the U.S. International Trade Commission makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD orders. If Commerce makes negative final determinations of dumping or the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued.