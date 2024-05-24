Commodity Classic announces preliminary schedule for 2025 show in Denver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Plans for the 2025 Commodity Classic are well underway as America’s largest farmer-led agricultural and educational experience takes place March 2-4, 2025 in Denver. The theme for the 2025 show is “Elevating Excellence in Agriculture.”

The preliminary schedule for the 2025 Commodity Classic can be found online at https://commodityclassic.com/2025-schedule . The schedule highlights tentative dates and times for the dozens of sessions, presentations, special events and trade show. Approximately 30 educational sessions on the newest farming technologies will be added to the schedule beginning this fall.

NEW SCHEDULE

The Denver show also features a new schedule that will run from Sunday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 4, which is a change from past years’ usual format. The new format will also include a pancake brunch, closing reception and other exciting farmer-focused events.

“Our 2024 show in Houston was a record-breaking event with over 11,500 attendees, so we’re excited to see what happens for the show’s first time in Denver,” said Deb Gangwish, a Nebraska farmer, National Corn Growers Association member, and co-chair of the 2025 Commodity Classic.

Fellow 2025 co-chair Rob Shaffer, an Illinois farmer and American Soybean Association member, echoed Gangwish’s comments. “This show is the best of the best, and our record-breaking attendance the past two years shows how much farmers and exhibitors love coming to Commodity Classic. It’s an experience unlike anything else.”

Limited space is still available for the nearly sold-out trade show. Companies who wish to exhibit at the 2025 show are invited to look for the exhibitor application on the Commodity Classic website at http://www.CommodityClassic.com . For additional information, exhibitors may contact the Trade Show office at (636) 745-3008 or tradeshow@commodityclassic.com . Registration for the Denver show will open in November of 2024.

Make sure to follow Commodity Classic on Twitter at @ComClassic and on Facebook for continued updates.