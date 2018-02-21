Commodity Classic partners with Feeding America for second year

ST. LOUIS — For the second year, Commodity Classic has selected Feeding America as its charity partner, providing farmers with an opportunity to help Set the Table for a hunger-free America. Commodity Classic, the nation's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention and trade show, will be held Feb. 27-March 1 in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees as well as agricultural advocates across the nation are encouraged to donate to Feeding America during the event.

Feeding America works with U.S. food banks to distribute food to more than 60,000 food pantries. Secure donations can be made by visiting CommodityClassic.com and clicking on the Feeding America logo on the home page. Donations can also be made through the free 2018 Commodity Classic mobile app, which can be downloaded using iTunes or GooglePlay app stores.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Central/3 p.m. Pacific on March 1. You don't have to attend Commodity Classic to contribute to the Feeding America initiative.

"America's family farmers produce grains and oilseeds that help provide an abundant and reliable food supply for our nation and the world," said Gerry Hayden, a Kentucky farmer and co-chair of the 2018 Commodity Classic. "By partnering with Feeding America, we're also showing that farmers are willing to go the extra mile to help end hunger here at home."

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention and trade show, produced by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.