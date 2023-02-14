Commodity lobbyists: Protect crop insurance

Minnich said that if the House Republican leadership keeps to its promise for open rules so that “every amendment under the sun can be offered,” the result could be “detrimental amendments” on the agriculture appropriations bill “before we even get to a farm bill.”

Adcock said, “specialty crops can be an ambassador to the nutrition side” because Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables and specialty crop production is not just rural.

“We want urban ag included in farm bill programs. That allows us to have a better communication with urban and ex-urban members,” she said.

Cruce and Johansson also noted that rice processing facilities and sugar refineries are in cities.

Stoskopf said corn growers have formed coalitions with conservation and forestry groups.

Minnich suggested that the lobbyists should tell Congress that increasing the baseline spending for agriculture can create more “certainty” and avoid ad hoc disaster payments.