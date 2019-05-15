Common Food Names group urges Trump to address geographical indications

The Trump administration should “keep in mind the deep inequity” that U.S. cheese producers face in trying to export to Europe compared with European cheese exporters’ opportunities in the United States, the chairman of the Consortium for Common Food Names, Errico Auricchio, who is also president and founder of BelGioioso Cheese based in Green Bay, Wis., wrote Trump this week.

“Many U.S. cheese companies, like the one I created when I came to this great country, make award-winning products but are barred from selling popular cheeses such as parmesan and asiago into the European Union due to the EU’s excessively protectionist policies on geographical indications (GIs),” Auricchio wrote. “Specifically, U.S. companies that make cheeses with the generic names asiago, feta, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, muenster, parmesan and romano cannot market their products by those names in the EU – period.”

Auricchio did not say how the Trump administration should address the geographical indications issue. The United States says that agriculture should be included in trade negotiations, while the European Union is resisting the inclusion.