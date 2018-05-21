Common Mullein – invasive species that may come to western Nebraska

Early Detection and Rapid Response is a concept to identify potentially invasive species prior to or just as the establishment of the invasive is taking place. An Integrated Pest Management plan can be developed to manage, contain and eradicate the invasive species before it can spread further. This will avoid costly, long-term control efforts.

A potential invasive species that could affect western Nebraska is common mullein, an herbaceous biennial forb found throughout the Great Plains and most of North America, is a state or local county noxious weed in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Common mullein is also known as Jacob's staff, flannel leaf, velvet plant, velvet dock and flannel plant. Originally from Europe, it was first reported in North America in the mid-1700s as an ornamental, a medicinal herb, and used as a piscicide, a chemical substance poisonous to fish.

Common mullein reproduces and spreads by seeds. It is a prolific seed producer; large mature plants can produce up to 240,000 seeds per year that remain viable in the soil for more than 100 years.

Seeds germinate in the fall of the year and form a basal rosette. During the second year of growth, the plants "bolt" and produce a flower stalk. Seed can be spread by wildlife, vehicles, construction equipment, livestock, forages, feed grains, soil and gravel.

Common mullein has an extensive fibrous and tap root system. The root system allows the plant to access soil moisture better than native plants. This gives the common mullein a competitive advantage, especially during dry years.

Rosettes can be over 2 feet across. Rosette leaves can be over a foot long and are covered with dense hairs, giving it the feel of velvet. The flower stalk can be 2 to 8 feet tall. Leaves are alternate and progressively smaller to the base of the seed head. There is usually a single flower stalk packed with sulfur-yellow colored flowers. Flowering occurs in June and July. The flowers are five-lobed and united at the base. The seed capsules are woolly and contain numerous small seeds.

HABITAT

Common mullein is adaptive to a wide range of environmental conditions. This plant favors disturbed sites and is found in rangeland, pastures, waste areas, roadsides and woodlands. Common mullein has no forage value for livestock and can reduce grass production.

MANAGEMENT

Prevention is the best and cheapest management option. Detect infestations early and keep from spreading. Having well-established grasses and forbs on a maintained pasture or rangeland with proper grazing and rotational grazing techniques can go a long way to prevent its establishment. Scouting, monitoring, and proper identification are key factors for management. Infestations and spread of this weed can occur very rapidly.

Pulling or cultivating small common mullein plants can be an effective control method, as long as the plants are young (before they go to seed). Mowing can be effective to reduce seed production but must be repeated throughout the season. There are two potential biological control insects, the curculionid weevil, Gymnetron tetrum, and the mullein moth, Cucullia verbasci. The weevil larvae feed on the seed in the seed capsule and can destroy up to 50 percent of the seed. The moth larvae feed on the foliage. Biological control methods should be entered into only after full consideration of potential non-target species impacts. Other methods must be utilized in combination to reduce and control the infestation.

A number of chemical treatment options are available to manage common mullein. Consult the specific herbicide label for instructions on how to treat common mullein for the timing of application, amount of water carrier and herbicide rates. The dense hairy leaves affect the coverage and uptake of the herbicides and cause erratic control. It is important to follow the product label unique to each individual herbicide. Be sure to consider the site, overall weed complex, forbs, shrubs and trees when selecting an herbicide. When the herbicide label allows, the use of a crop oil concentrate (COC), methylated seed oil (MSO), or other oil-based adjuvants may improve herbicide penetration through the hairy leaf surface, although grass injury may occur. Spring rosette to early bud/bolt stage is generally the recommended time to apply herbicides. Retreatment of infested areas with common mullein may be needed due to the long life of the seeds.

HERBICIDES

Some herbicides labeled for Common mullein:

Chaparral (Aminopyralid + metsulfuron methyl) 2-3.3 dry ounce per acre (Group 2 and 4 herbicide)

Milestone (Aminopyralid) 7 fluid ounces per acre (Group 4 herbicide)

Escort XP (metsulfuron methyl) 1-2 dry ounces per acre (Group 2 herbicide)

Telar XP (chlorsulfuron) 1-2.6 dry ounces per acre (Group 2 herbicide)

Graslan L (picloram + 2,4-D) 3-4 pints per acre (Group 4 herbicide)

Glyphosate (Accord, Cornerstone, Roundup) 3-5 quarts per acre, depending on formulation (Group 9 herbicide)

Cimarron Plus (chlorsulfuron + metsulfuron methyl) 0.625-1.25 dry ounces per acre (Group 2 herbicide)

GrazonNext HL (Aminopyralid + 2,4-D) 24-34 fluid ounces per acre (Group 4 herbicide)

Herbicide group numbers refer to the mode of action the product has in the plant. Utilizing different modes of action can help reduce the chance of herbicide resistance in the target weed species.

Mention of certain brands of chemicals does not constitute an endorsement of any specific brand.

Be sure to select a product labeled for the site. Read, understand and follow all label instructions when using any pesticide. esticide labels and safety data sheets (SDS) can be found at https://www.cdms.net/.

Create an Integrated Pest Management plan (IPM) combining different control strategies to manage Common mullein and promote the desired plant community you want.

This article is based on information from these sources:

"Common Mullein and Moth Mullein Identification and Management," Weld County Public Works Department, Weed Division, Greely, Colorado

Klein, Helen, "Common Mullein," Alaska Natural Heritage Program, University of Alaska, 2011

Common Mullein Fact Sheet, Plant Conservation Alliance's Alien Plant Working Group, National Park Service