Communities come together to fight fires, protect homes and livestock

Fires in eastern Wyoming have burned more than 28,000 acres. Photo courtesy Billie Joe Stoneking

This summer’s lack of rain has presented ranchers on the Northern Great Plains with multiple challenges. Many are hauling water to make up for dry stock dams and most are watching the sky for signs of smoke. Large fires in Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming have claimed thousands of acres of federal, state and private lands. But like any dry year, ranchers risk their safety to help those in danger.

Platte and Goshen counties in eastern Wyoming are currently fighting a fire that has taken over 25,000 acres and counting. Two fires, the Haystack Fire and Pleasant Valley Fire, combined forces near Guernsey and Fort Laramie. No occupied structures have been burned, but many ranchers have had to evacuate their livestock as well as their families. Billie Joe Stoneking, a third generation rancher on the Reffalt ranch north of Hartville, Wyo., lost multiple summer pastures to the fire: “We managed to save our cows. Authorities advised us to open all the gates in case the fire spreads. So we might be gathering cattle off the highway when this is over.” On the second of August, urgent evacuations of Hartville and Whalen Canyon were called for and Highway 270 was closed.

Cattle rancher Hugh Hageman experienced tremendous loss when the fire reached his ranch near Fort Laramie on the July 30. Despite losing around 8,000 acres of shipping, weaning, calving and winter pasture to the fire, his home and buildings were spared. Hageman considers himself lucky: “If you got a place to come home to and eat supper, take a shower, and have a bed to sleep in, you’ve got it pretty good. The rest of it’s just details you got to work through.” Neighbors and volunteer units rushed to the Hageman ranch headquarters in the middle of the night to defend buildings from flames on both sides and also the home of his son a few miles away. “A couple of neighbors showed up with big discs and went to discing around the buildings. We made a massive stand. I don’t know how, but we stopped it. The wind helped us a little bit,” said Hageman.

Although the Hageman family’s current home was not harmed, among the ruins is the historic family homestead, an old log cabin that marked the beginning of the Hageman ranch. “It wasn’t much — no TV or telephone, but it was where we grew up as kids,” said Hageman, “My brothers and sisters are really struggling with losing the homestead. It meant a lot to everyone in this family.”

However, Hugh Hageman remains remarkably at peace through the disaster: “We grew up with adversity and it’s just part of what we do. Humans are prone to desire some kind of adversity. If people don’t have natural adversity, they create it. Ranchers are lucky enough not to have to manufacture our adversity,” said Hageman with a chuckle.

Shawna Reichert, Platte County Chamber of Commerce CEO, helped organize food and supplies for evacuated families and firefighters. “I’ve been so impressed by our community. Our donations have been so much that we had to tell people we don’t need more.”

Despite their devastation, fires remind us of the strength and generosity of rural ranching communities across the states. “I’ve already had offers to take in our cattle this winter,” said Hageman, “Some that probably shouldn’t even be offering and need to take care of their own. People have been so incredibly generous. When disasters happen, you find out how generous people truly are.”

Wyoming has five active large fires. The largest is the Pleasant Valley Fire which is now at 90% containment with over 28,984 acres burned. Twenty-two miles south of Wright, Wyo., the Wildcat Creek Fire is also 90% contained and has burned 18,775 acres. The Clearwater Fire 11 miles west of Wapiti Wyo., is quickly growing to over 1,800 acres. The fire started due to lightning on July 19 and is only 7% contained. Other active fires include the Deer Creek Fire 24 miles west of Gillette with 7,000 acres burned and 75% contained, and the the Leeds Creek Fire 18 miles southwest of Dubois, Wyo., at 13% containment and 1,230 acres burned. Fire statistics are from the National Interagency Fire Center.