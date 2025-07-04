Competition heating up at Cody Stampede Rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress loves Wyoming rodeos and he’s about to love the Cody Stampede even more. Cress, from Hillsdale, Wyo., was 90 points on Thursday night to move to the top of the leaderboard. Cress rode the horse named Ed Bishop owned by Frontier Rodeo Company in front of a sold-out crowd at Stampede Park. Cody Stampede photo by Hailey Rae

CODY, Wyo. — The competition just keeps getting tougher at the 106th edition of the Cody Stampede Rodeo.

The third performance saw lead changes in many of the events including 90-point rides in bareback and saddle bronc riding. It was a great night for Wyoming as Brody Cress who was born, raised and will always call Hillsdale home was the man at the top in saddle bronc.

Cress, an eight-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for 11 years has never been able to put the Cody Stampede in his win column. That changed on Thursday night when he scored 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop.

While that 90 might not keep him at the top of the leaderboard with one performance to go, it is still going to get him a big paycheck.

“I love Wyoming and Wyoming rodeos,” Cress said. “I’ve been waiting for a long time to do really well here and it finally worked out. That horse is just outstanding.”

Nick Pelke from Mondovi, Wis., is the new leader in the bareback riding. He rode another Frontier Rodeo Horse to 90 points. Pelke matched up with the famed Gun Fire who has taken several competitors to first place checks here. In fact, if Gun Fire had a favorite rodeo, it would likely be the Cody Stampede. The 14-year-old buckskin mare has been outstanding here and gives bareback riders every opportunity to get a big score. They have won this rodeo at least four times on the mare since 2017.

Luke Gee from Stanford, Mont., is a former College National Finals Rodeo qualifier in the steer wrestling and bull riding. He now concentrates on the steer wrestling and doesn’t venture too far from home. That may change. Gee is one of over 100 steer wrestlers here and now shares the top spot. He stopped the clock in 4.2 seconds on Thursday night to tie with Bridger Anderson from Carrington, N.D. While other contestants are traveling across the country trying to get to as many rodeos as possible, Gee is focusing on events closer to home. He should earn a big check here and that may motivate him to enter more rodeos and work to move up in the world standings.

Luke Gee from Stanford, Mont., is about to have one of the biggest paydays in his career. The steer wrestler is tied for first place at the Cody Stampede Rodeo with Bridger Anderson. They each had 4.2-second runs. Cody Stampede photo by Hailey Rae Gee

There are also new leaders in women’s barrel racing and breakaway roping and the team roping. Two-time world champion Clay Smith and rookie Nicky Northcott moved to the top in team roping with a 4.0 second run. With Smith, from Broken Bow, Okla., heading and Northcott, from Stephenville, Texas, heeling, the duo stands to get a big check here.

The bulk of the barrel racing and breakaway roping competition was held Thursday morning at Stampede Park.. Hailey Kinsel, from Cotulla, Texas, is the new leader in barrel racing with a time of 16.87 seconds. There is a three way tie in breakaway roping at 2.4 seconds. Bradi Good, from Abilene, Texas, Suzanne Williams from Standish, Calif., and Josie Conner, from Iowa, La., will all get a share of the prize money.

There is one performance left of the 2025 edition of the Cody Stampede Rodeo. The final group of contestants will compete on July 4 beginning at 5 p.m.

The following are unofficial leaders after the second performance of the Cody Stampede Rodeo, July 2, 2025.

Bareback Riding: 1, Nick Pelke, Mondovi, Wisc., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire. 2, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Callif., 86. 3, Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D., 85. 4, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 82.4. 5, (tie) R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., and Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 82 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Bridger, Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont., 4.2 seconds each. 3, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 4.4. 4, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 4.5. 5, (tie) Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., 4.6 each.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Nicky Northcott, Stephenville, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn.; and Quinton Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Bryce Graves, Poplarville, Miss., 4.1 seconds each. 4, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.2. 5, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 4.3. 6, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop. 2, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 88. 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 87.5. 4, (tie) Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., and Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 86.5 points each. 6, (tie) Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, and James Perrin, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 85.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas; Suzanne Williams, Standish, Calif.; and Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.4 seconds each. 4, Devin Robinson, Moorecroft, Wyo., 2.5. 5, Coralee Andersen, Shoshoni, Wyo., and Jenna Dallyn, Nanton, Alberta, 2.6.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 7.8. 2, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 8.4 seconds. 3, (tie) Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, and John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 8.5 each. 5, (tie) Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, and Riley Mason Webb, Denton, Texas; and Chet Weitz, London, Texas, 8.6 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.87 seconds. 2, Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 16.92. 3, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.06. 4, Keyla Costa, Tolar, Texas, 17.10. 5, Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, 17.13. 5, Acey Pinkston, Stephenville, Texas, 17.16. 6, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.17.

Bull Riding: 1, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 89 points on Frontier Rodeo’s No. 500. 2, (tie) Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, and Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88.5 each. 4, Mossy Waite, New Plymouth, Idaho, 87. 5, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Swan Valley, Idaho, 85.5. 5.