Competition heating up at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — There were several lead changes in the third round of competition at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Wednesday night.

Action started with the bareback riding where Kelby Schneiter, a freshman from Rexburg, Idaho, rode Brookman Rodeo’s horse named Voodoo for a score of 82 points. Schneiter, who is attending Western Texas College in Snyder has a seven point advantage over the rest of the field in the third round.

While he stands a good chance of getting a round win, a champions ring and a $500 scholarship if his lead holds through Friday night, he is unlikely to qualify for Saturday’s championship finals because he failed to make a qualified ride in round one.

Bodee Mattson from Gillette College and Trae Smith of Casper College kept themselves out of a shutout in the team roping. With Mattson doing the heading and Smith heeling, they stopped the clock in 4.8 seconds and will be tough to beat in the third round. It was their first time of this year’s competition and they are over a full second faster than any other ropers in the round and have made the best run at this year’s rodeo.

Kenlie Raby, a freshman at Missouri Valley College stopped the clock in 1.7 seconds to take the lead in the third round of breakaway roping. She failed to get a time in round two, so now is hoping her lead in round three will hold through two more performances.

University of Wyoming’s Chadron Coffield took the lead in the tie-down roping by one-tenth of a second with an 8.3. Coffield, from Yuma, Colo., just graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and is competing at his third CNFR.

Blake Betz from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., is the new leader in steer wrestling with a 4.0-second run. The University of Wyoming’s Taylour Latham tied for the fastest goat tying run in round three with a 6.1 on Wednesday. Kamryn Duncan of McNeese State University who competed at the first performance Tuesday night also has a 6.1.

Jaylie Matthews took the lead in the barrel racing with a 14.13-second run. The East Mississippi Community College student is the first to have a run under 14.2 seconds so far this year. Unfortunately, she will not qualify for Saturday night’s championships because of a 5-second penalty for a downed barrel in round one. Her sister Taycie who also goes to the same school is currently in fifth place and could be running for the championship.

Only two bull riders have made it to the whistle so far in round three and the high score also came during the second performance. Cole Skender from Three Rivers College had an 84-point ride to move ahead of Tristan Hutchings in the round. Both men have ridden two bulls and Hutchings, from Sul Ross State University, is in first place in the overall standings.

The third performance of the CNFR will be gin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The following are results after the first performance at the College National Finals Rodeo, June 15, 2022, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com .

Bareback riding: (third round) 1,Kelby Schneiter, Western Texas College, 82 points. 2, (tie) Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, and Guage McBride, Panola College, 74.5 each. 4, Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 74. 6, Cooper Filipek, Mesalands Community College, 72. (total on three) 1, Franks, 236. 2, Pope, 233.5. 3, Griffin, 231. 4, McBride, 222. 5, Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott Community College, 220.5. 6, Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College, 210.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (third round) 1, Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 8.3 seconds. 2, Linkyn Petersek, Casper College, 8.4. 3, Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State University, 8.6. 4, Zane Taylor, Treasure Valley Community College, 9.5. 5, (tie) Kincade Henry, Panola College, and Tanner Brown, East Mississippi Community College, 9.7 each. . (total on three) 1, Henry, 29.1. 2, Petersek, 30.9. 3, Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 32.2. 4, Bacque, 33.2. 5, Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2. 6, Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0.

Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Kenlie Raby, Missouri Valley College, 1.7 seconds. 2, Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 2.0. 3, (tie) Hayden Madsen, Laramie County Community College and Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla Community College, 2.2 each. 5, Delaney Kunau, Univrsity of Nevada – Las Vegas, 2.4. 6, Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.5. (total on three) 1, Masters, 7.1. 2, (tie) Madalyn Richards, Texas A & M University and Wells, 7.6. 4, Blair Bryant, East Mississippi Community College, 7.7. 5, Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State University, 7.8. 6, Catherine Clayton, Cochise College, 9.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Blake Betz, Blue Mountain Community College, 4.0 seconds. 2, Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 4.6. 3, (tie) Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee – Martin, and Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University , 4.9 each. 5, (tie) Wes Shaw, College of Southern Idaho, and Garrett Elmore, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.1. (total on three) 1, Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 13.7. 2, Ty Allred, Tarleton State University, 18.4. 3, Mike Nannini, Montana State University, 23.1. 4, Couch, 24.7. 6, Cache Burnside, Central Arizona College, 27.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, Shae Fournier, McNeese State University, 80.5. 2, Cash Wilson, Tarleton State University, Tarleton State University, 76.5. 3, John Allen, Iowa Central Community College, 73.5. 4, Jarrod Hammons, Hill College, 72.4. 5, (tie) Sage Miller, Laramie County Community College, and Carson Klinger, University of Montana – Western, 70 each. (total on three) Fournier, 234. 2, Wilson, 226.5. 3, Miller, 207. Allen, 208. 4, Miller, 207.5. (on two) 5, Ryder Sanford, McNeese State University, 163. 6, Brody Wells, Tarleton State University, 153.

Goat Tying: (third round) 1, (tie) Taylour Latham, University of Wyoming, and Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.1 seconds. 3, Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 6.2. 4, (tie) Jessi Jane Portenier, Cochise College; Emma Hodson, Weber State University and Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 6.3. (total on three) 1, Duncan, 18.9. 2, Hoss, 19.1. 3, Jaicee Bastian, Utah Valley University, 18.9. 4, (tie) Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech University, and Hailey Garrison, Montana State University, 19.9. 6, Wacey Day, Northeastern Junior College, 20.0.

Team Roping: (third round) 1, Bodie Mattson, Gillette College and Trae Smith, Casper College, 4.8 seconds. 2, Mason Moore, Sam Houston State University and Logan Moore, Wharton County College, 5.9. 3, (tie) Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, and Jaken Todacheerie, Northern Pioneer College; Riley Kittle, Cisco College and Jace Helton, Weatherford, College,; and Cutter Machado, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo and Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 6.0. (total on three) 1, Moore and Moore, 18.0. 2, Kittle and Helton, 6.0. 3, McCraw and Walker, 30.0. 4, Moreno and Todacheenie, 38.3. 5, Trystin Hooper, West Hills College and David Stark, California State University – Fresno, 40.6. (on two) 6, Carson and Kellan Johnson, Casper College, 13.5.

Barrel racing: (third round) 1, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.13 seconds. 2, (tie) Sadie Walaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 14.22. 4, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.23. 5, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.32. 6, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 14.33. (total on three) 1, Wolaver, 42.72. 2, (tie) Emma Smith, Texas A & M University, and Hepper, 43.21 each. 4, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.24. 5, Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 43.37. 6, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 43.43.

Bull Riding: (third round – two rides) 1, Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84. 2, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 82.5 points. (total on two) 1, Hutchings, 167. 2, Skender, 140. 3, Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 157.5. 4, Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157. 5, Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5.