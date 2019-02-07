Competition tightening up a Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Shadbolt of Nebraska moves closer to the top of the bareback riding standings

FORT WORTH, Texas — With just five performances of regular rodeo left at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo before Saturday night's championship finals, the competition is getting very tough.

The 12 contestants with the highest total score on three rides in bareback riding will advance to the finals in hopes of winning a trophy buckle and all the accolades that goes with a title here.

In the bull riding and saddle bronc riding contestants will qualify for the finals based on their scores on two rides. The steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing contestants advance on their total times on two runs.

Barrel racers started the second round in the Will Rogers Coliseum on Wednesday and three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Stevi Hillman from Weatherford, Texas, took command of the standings.

Riding Guys R A Mystery, a 10-year-old gelding that has a barn name of Sherlock, Hillman stopped the clock in 16.48 seconds on Wednesday afternoon. She was in a tie for first place in the round and was at the top of the overall standings with a total time of 33.10.

Then Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi from Victoria, Texas had a blazing-fast run at 16.37 seconds to move ahead of Hillman. Tonozzi has a total time of 33.22 overall. These women will all be watching through the next five performances to see if their positions hold.

Recommended Stories For You

The reserve-champion bareback rider from the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo is making the most of his trip to Fort Worth to compete at the rodeo. Garrett Shadbolt has ridden two horses here for 84 and 82.5 points. The Merriman, Neb., resident just needs another 80-point ride to move to the top of the bareback riding standings.

There is a less than a four-point spread in the top six positions of the bareback riding now. Steven Peebles is in the lead with 247.5 points. His younger brother David Peebles is in sixth with 244. They both make their homes in Redmond, Ore. The gap is narrowing in other competitions as well.

The World's Original Indoor Rodeo continues Thursday with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from Wednesday's performances of the World's Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Feb. 6, 2019.

Twenty-second Performance

Bareback Riding: 1 (tie), Hunter Carlson, Thayne, Wyo., on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Three Sheets and Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., on Carr's Dusty Street, 84 points each. 3, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 82. 4, Will Martin, Durant, Okla., 78.

Steer Wrestling: (three times) 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 4.8 seconds. 2, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 5.9. 3, Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 14.00.

Team Roping: 1 (tie), Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore.; and Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.7 seconds each. 3, Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont., and Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 5.7. 4, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla., 79 points on Pete Carr's Classic Pro Rodeo's Field Mouse. 2, Preston Kafka, Wagner, S.D., 70.5. 3, Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont., 70. 4, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 68.

Tie-Down Roping: (two times) 1, D.J. Parker, Hollister, Calif., 10.0 seconds. 2, Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 11.7.

Barrel Racing: 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonnozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.37 seconds. 2 (tie), Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.48 each. 4 (tie), Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, and Cheyenne Allan, Mabton, Wash., 16.90 each.

Bull Riding: 1, Colten Beaty, Seymour, Texas, 76.5 on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's Just Like Paradise. 2, Scottie Knapp, Edgewood, N.M., 76. 3, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 74. 4, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Colo., 69.

Twenty-third Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5 points on Pickett Rodeo's Night Crawler. 2, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 84.5. 3, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 82.5. 4, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 4.3 seconds. 2, Hunter Washburn, Shawnee, Okla., 4.5. 3, Termaine Debose, Anderson, Texas, 5.0. 4, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5.4.

Team Roping: 1 (tie), Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jake Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3 seconds. 3, Payden Emmett, Ponca, Ark., and Joe Day, Bernard, Iowa, 6.9. 4, Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore., and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 10.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colton Carter, Nephi, Utah, 79.5 points on Pickett Rodeo's Faded Fame. 2, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 79. 3 (tie), Brady Hill, Onida, S.D., and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 74.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Treg Shaack, Stinnett, Texas, 10.3 seconds. 2, Caleb Bullock, Boise City, Okla., 13.5. 3, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 19.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.49 seconds. 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.61. 3, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 16.76. 4, Brittney Barnett, Joliet, Mont., 16.79.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86 points on Pickett Rodeo's Dark Thoughts. 2, Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., 84.5. 3, Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo., 80.5.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Willie Lounge. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 each. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 5, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 6, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 7, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 8 (tie), Hunter Carlson, Thayne, Wyo., and Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 84 (second round) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 85.5 points on Pickett Rodeo's Night Crawler. 2, Craig Wisehart, Kersey, Colo., 84.5. 3 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 84 each. 5 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 7, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 8, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee's Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82 each. 8, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. (total on three) 1, Steven Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Biglow and David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 244 each. 8, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 238.5.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 5 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. 7, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 3.9. 8, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. (total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 5. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 6, Boots, 9.3. 7 (tie), Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.6.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4 (tie), Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, Texas; and Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Jake Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3 each. 7 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, and Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; and Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds each. 3 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 each. 5, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 6, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. 7, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 8, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,5.2. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6. 3, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 4, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 5 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each. 8, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 12.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo's Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. 7, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 8, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 83. 7 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 82.5 each. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Colt Gordon, 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 7, Jake Wright, 163.5. 8, Chet Johnson, 163.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. 8 (tie), Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas; Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.7 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Durfey, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4. 7, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.7. 8, Jarrett, 18.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds, $5,175. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43, $4,436. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48, $3.696. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49, $3,204. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53, $2,664. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58, $1,725 each. 8, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59, $986. 9. (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60, $616 each. (second round leaders) 1, Brittany Pozzi Tonnozzi, Victoria, Texas, 16.37 seconds. 2 (tie), Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.48 each. 4, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 16.49. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.61. 6, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 16.76. 7, Brittney Barnett, Joliet, Mont., 16.79. 8, Kylar Terlip, Frontenac, Kan., 16.85. (total on two) 1, Hillman, 33.10. 2, Schuster, 33.14. 3, Smith, 33.19. 4, Pozzi Tonozzi, 33.22. 5, Bangart, 33.39. 6 (tie), Murray and Kerlip, 33.50 each. 8, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 33.6.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo's King Herod. 2, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86. 3, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah; Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., and Cain Smith, Pendleton, Ore., 84.5 each. 5, Jacob O'Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 83.5. 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 7, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 8, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 80.5. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. 7 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., and Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C., 83. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, Moore, 162.5. 3 (tie), Askey and Yeary, 160. 5, Duncan, 158. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5. 7, Bowen, 155. 8, Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 147.5.